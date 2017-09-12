And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Giants 8, Dodgers 6: This game ended a little over an hour before I started these recaps and the San Francisco and L.A. writers covering the game were still at the ballpark, awake and beefing about whatever writers beef about. Good times! The delay was due to rain and lightning that twice hit AT&T Park last night, causing the game not to get started until super late. The teams stuck it out, however, because the forecast doesn’t look all that better for today and tomorrow and the Dodgers didn’t want to give up their travel day on Thursday. As it was, they gave up their 11th straight game, extending this death spiral. Denard Span — batting third — hit a homer into McCovey Cove and drove in three. Hunter Pence — leading off — had three hits and scored twice. Between the two delays the teams ended up having to use 15 pitchers combined and 40 players overall. What a night.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4: Nolan Arenado hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the eighth inning and drove in four on the evening in what seems like a preview of the NL Wild Card game. After their 13-game winning streak, the Diamondbacks have dropped three of four.

Indians 11, Tigers 0: That’s 19 straight for Cleveland, which took a 5-0 lead by the second inning — three of those coming on a bases loaded triple from Francisco Lindor — and never looked back. Carlos Carrasco tossed six shutout innings. Lindor knocked in four on the night. Jose Ramirez hit a long two-run homer and drove in three. It’s getting ahead of things to say the Indians will make the World Series — and the way they’re playing now it looks silly to say the Dodgers will make it — but if they both do, know that Cleveland has closed 15 and a half games in the standings between them and L.A. in 17 days and now stand four games behind for the best record in baseball which would, in turn, determine home field advantage in the World Series.

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3: The Orioles are scuffling again, and are likely playing their way out of Wild Card contention. Ryan Goins hit a solo home run, Marco Estrada was solid and Darwin Barney had two hits and an RBI. He also did this on a double, advancing to third on a throwing error:

Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming. pic.twitter.com/Tu6EtV2WtB — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 12, 2017

Yankees 5, Rays 1: This one was played in Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, so the “visiting” team won. Todd Frazier hit a three-run homer in a five-run fourth inning made possible by Trevor Plouffe’s two-out error. The Yankees closed to within three games of Boston in the AL East and now have a four-game lead over Minnesota for the top AL Wild Card spot. The Rays are all but done, falling four back of the Wild Card with 17 to play and with five teams ahead of them.

Pirates 7, Brewers 0: Steven Brault allowed one hit over six shutout innings, striking out six, and left with a 6-0 lead, two runs of which came off of his own bat with an RBI single. Nice night at the office. Andrew McCutchen and Starling Marte each hit two-run shots. Milwaukee falls to 2.5 back of the idle Cubs and two back of the idle Cards in the NL Central.

White Sox 11, Royals 3: Jose Abreu hit for the cycle on Saturday, hit two homers on Sunday and had four hits last night, falling a homer short of another cycle. He also walked. Adam Engel hit a three-run homer as the Chisox won easily.

Rangers 5, Mariners 3: In the second inning Delino DeShields reached on bunt single and then scored from first base on a Shin-Soo Choo double, running through the third base coach’s stop sign to do it. In the fourth inning he hit a home run. In closing, Delino DeShields is a land of contrasts.

Follow @craigcalcaterra