Andrew Miller could be activated on Thursday

Indians manager Terry Francona said today that reliever Andrew Miller could be activated from the disabled list on Thursday.
Miller has been out since August 22 with patella tendinitis, but he made it through a 30-pitch simulated game yesterday without a hitch. Francona said Miller will either throw another simulated game Thursday or pitch in a real game, so he’s good to go.
Obviously the Indians have been OK without Miller — they’re 19-2 since he went down — but getting him back would be a nice thing given that, before he was hurt, he posted a 1.65 ERA and 79/17 K/BB ratio in 54.2 innings.
I had missed this until now, but there was a record set last night! Jacoby Ellsbury broke Pete Rose’s all-time record for reaching base via catcher’s interference.
He broke the mark with this 30th catcher’s interference in the fourth inning of last night’s Yankees-Rays game after his bat came in contact with Wilson Ramos‘ mitt. This comes a year after he set a single-season record in 2016, with 12 catcher’s interferences. He shattered that old record in fact, which had stood at eight. He shattered Rose’s record too, when you think about it. It took Ellsbury 5,308 plate appearances to do it 30 times. It took Rose 15,890 plate appearances to do it 29 times.
All of which strongly suggests that Ellsbury does this on purpose, drawing catcher’s inteferences the way some basketball players have a knack for drawing fouls. Opposing players certainly think so. Check this out from last year, when he set the single season record:
Ellsbury is not the player he once was, but he still as a special skill, and I guess that’s not nothing.
The Rangers announced that they’ve released right-hander Tyson Ross in order to make room on the roster for Willie Calhoun who, as we noted earlier, was called up today.
Ross only pitched in 12 games — 10 starts — this year for Texas, posting an ugly 7.71 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 36/37 in 49 innings. He only pitched in one game for the Padres last year as a result of thoracic outlet syndrome. He recovered from that, physically speaking, but his pitching has not rebounded. It’s an open question as to whether he’ll pitch again, actually, and he’ll certainly do no better than a minor league invite next spring.