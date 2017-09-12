2018 will feature the earliest Opening Day in baseball history

Major League Baseball announced its master schedule for the 2018 season. Opening Day will be Thursday, March 29. It’s the earliest Opening Day in baseball history, with the exception of special international openers like the ones in Japan and Australia. Until now, the earliest opening date for a season at traditional Major League ballparks was March 30, which was the opener in 2003, 2008 and 2014.
It will also mark the first time since 1968 when all teams begin on the same day. In recent years we’ve seen a Sunday night opener for ESPN and, before that, we’d see a lot of split openers, with roughly half of the teams beginning on one day, half the next.
The differences in schedule are attributable to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that runs through 2021. Under its terms, a weekend of play is added at the beginning of the season in order to allow teams to get three or four additional days off during the course of the season.
The final day of the 2018 regular season is scheduled for Sunday, September 30, which is a little earlier than most seasons have ended in recent years, allowing the playoffs to conclude in October rather than bleed into November as they have, or at least have potentially, in the past few seasons.
I suspect some people will complain about the early start, particularly if there is bad weather. But overall the extra days off and the playoffs getting underway earlier should be a net benefit. I like it.
Not gonna say that (a) I’ve tuned out of the Mets season entirely; or (b) that I don’t watch the Brewers all that much, but I forgot for a minute there that Neil Walker had even been traded. But yep, he was traded to Milwaukee a month ago today along with cash for a player to be named later.
Today that player was named: it’s righty minor leaguer Eric Hanhold.
Hanhold was a sixth-round pick in 2015. He posted a 3.94 ERA and 60/21 K/BB ratio over 64 innings with High-A Carolina this season. That makes [mashes hands on calculator] approximately 359 relievers the Mets have acquired in the past couple of months, in some seeming obsession of Sandy Alderson to answer the question, “what if they made the WHOLE PLANE baseball team out of relief pitchers?”
Anyway, Neil Walker has hit .268/.388/.465 in 23 games with the Brewers, who are still very much in the NL Central race.
One of the many reason Derek Jeter was and is so popular is that he has made a conscious effort to avoid controversy. The easiest way for an athlete to become controversial is to make a political stand, and Jeter has generally steered clear of that. He’s made a comment here or there over the years, but he’s not out there stumping for candidates.
Which is why it was so surprising when, yesterday, a candidate for New York City Council named Ronnie Cho issued a press release trumpeting Jeter’s endorsement, which included an alleged quote from Jeter saying “That is why I’m proud to support him on his run for New York City Council, District 2 and I urge you to support him too on September 12th.”
As the New York Daily News reports today, however, Jeter never said any such thing. His charitable foundation’s spokesman said “Derek does not endorse any political candidates, so this is no different. He was speaking to Ronnie’s character and the relationship he and the foundation had with Ronnie,” not providing an endorsement. And, yes, Jeter has appeared in photos and things with Cho, thanking him for support of his foundation. Political endorsements, however, are another matter altogether. It’s also worth noting that Jeter doesn’t even live in New York.
Cho called it a “communications mixup.” Given that today is the New York primary and that this correction is coming after people have already voted this morning, I guess it was a pretty fortunately timed mixup.