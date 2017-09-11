Michael Fulmer to undergo ulnar transposition surgery

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer will undergo ulnar transposition surgery on Tuesday, MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports. He will need three to four months to recover.

Fulmer, 24, landed on the 10-day disabled list in early August with an elbow injury and returned on August 14, but struggled in four starts since. On the season, he went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA and a 114/40 K/BB ratio in 164 2/3 innings.

The hope is that Fulmer will be at 100 percent by the time spring training rolls around next year.

