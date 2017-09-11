Michael Fulmer to undergo ulnar transposition surgery

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer will undergo ulnar transposition surgery on Tuesday, MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports. He will need three to four months to recover.
Fulmer, 24, landed on the 10-day disabled list in early August with an elbow injury and returned on August 14, but struggled in four starts since. On the season, he went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA and a 114/40 K/BB ratio in 164 2/3 innings.
The hope is that Fulmer will be at 100 percent by the time spring training rolls around next year.
Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson will undergo season-ending surgery “to repair something similar to a sports hernia,” per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Dyson, 33, suffered a groin injury last month and the team eventually suspected he was dealing with a sports hernia. The speedster hit a meager .251/.324/.350 on the season but swiped 28 bags and scored 56 runs in 390 plate appearances while playing terrific defense in center field.
Dyson will be eligible for free agency after the season. He should be 100 percent by the time spring training begins in February, so he should receive some interest from teams as a role player.
The Phillies have called up pitcher Henderson Alvarez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Alvarez, 27, agreed to a minor league deal with the Phillies last month after making seven starts for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League. In three starts with Lehigh Valley, Alvarez yielded seven runs (six earned) on 19 hits and six walks with eight strikeouts in 19 innings.
Alvarez hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015 due to shoulder injuries, but the Phillies have nothing to lose by giving him an audition through the end of the year.