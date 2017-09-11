Jarrod Dyson to undergo season-ending surgery

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson will undergo season-ending surgery “to repair something similar to a sports hernia,” per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

Dyson, 33, suffered a groin injury last month and the team eventually suspected he was dealing with a sports hernia. The speedster hit a meager .251/.324/.350 on the season but swiped 28 bags and scored 56 runs in 390 plate appearances while playing terrific defense in center field.

Dyson will be eligible for free agency after the season. He should be 100 percent by the time spring training begins in February, so he should receive some interest from teams as a role player.

