Indians rout Tigers to extend winning streak to 19 games

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT
The Indians didn’t leave any doubt that their winning streak would extend to 19 games on Monday evening against the Tigers, winning 11-0. The Tribe put its first five batters on base in the bottom of the second inning and sent them all home to take an early 5-0 lead that would prove to be more than enough run support. Starter Carlos Carrasco went six strong innings, leaving the Tigers no chance to play spoilers on this particular night.

In the second, Carlos Santana led off with a walk. Yandy Diaz singled and Yan Gomes followed up with a single of his own to bring Santana home. Greg Allen reached on a bunt single that was misplayed by starter Myles Jaye. Francisco Lindor cleared the bases with a triple to right-center to make it 4-0. With one out, Jose Ramirez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring Lindor home.

Ramirez added two more runs in the fourth with a no-doubt two-run home run, his 26th round-tripper of the year. Lindor knocked in another run in the fifth with an RBI ground out. Diaz made it 9-0 in the sixth with an RBI ground out. The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth and brought home two runs on a wild pitch and a Brandon Guyer sacrifice fly to make it 11-0.

Carrasco kept the Tigers off the board, yielding seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in his six innings of work. He lowered his ERA on the season to 3.41. Those nine strikeouts brought him up to 201 on the season. The 200-strikeout club also includes teammate Corey Kluber (235). Trevor Bauer isn’t far away at 177. Since 1901, only three teams have had three pitchers accrue 200 or more strikeouts: the 2013 Tigers (Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander), the 1969 Astros (Larry Dierker, Don Wilson, Tom Griffin), and the 1967 Twins (Jim Kaat, Dean Chance, Dave Boswell).

Danny Salazar took over in the seventh, making his first appearance out of the bullpen since his recent demotion. He pitched two scoreless innings before making way for Zach McAllister in the ninth, who finished the game.

The Indians will go for their 20th consecutive win on Tuesday as Corey Kluber takes on the Tigers. If they win, they’ll match the 2002 Athletics for the longest winning streak of all time.

Alex Meyer to undergo labrum surgery

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT
The Angels announced on Monday that pitcher Alex Meyer will undergo surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. That, of course, ends his 2017 season and will almost certainly miss the entirety of the 2018 season as well as the timeline for the procedure is generally 12 months.

Meyer, 27, has been bothered by shoulder issues for most of his professional career. Since debuting in 2015, he has logged just 95 1/3 innings in the majors, though he has put together a respectable 3.74 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 42 walks.

Meyer won’t become a free agent until 2023 so the Angels still have plenty of time to help the right-hander get back to form and have no reason to rush him back next year.

Jarrod Dyson to undergo season-ending surgery

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson will undergo season-ending surgery “to repair something similar to a sports hernia,” per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

Dyson, 33, suffered a groin injury last month and the team eventually suspected he was dealing with a sports hernia. The speedster hit a meager .251/.324/.350 on the season but swiped 28 bags and scored 56 runs in 390 plate appearances while playing terrific defense in center field.

Dyson will be eligible for free agency after the season. He should be 100 percent by the time spring training begins in February, so he should receive some interest from teams as a role player.