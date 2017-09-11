Indians rout Tigers to extend winning streak to 19 games

The Indians didn’t leave any doubt that their winning streak would extend to 19 games on Monday evening against the Tigers, winning 11-0. The Tribe put its first five batters on base in the bottom of the second inning and sent them all home to take an early 5-0 lead that would prove to be more than enough run support. Starter Carlos Carrasco went six strong innings, leaving the Tigers no chance to play spoilers on this particular night.

In the second, Carlos Santana led off with a walk. Yandy Diaz singled and Yan Gomes followed up with a single of his own to bring Santana home. Greg Allen reached on a bunt single that was misplayed by starter Myles Jaye. Francisco Lindor cleared the bases with a triple to right-center to make it 4-0. With one out, Jose Ramirez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring Lindor home.

Ramirez added two more runs in the fourth with a no-doubt two-run home run, his 26th round-tripper of the year. Lindor knocked in another run in the fifth with an RBI ground out. Diaz made it 9-0 in the sixth with an RBI ground out. The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth and brought home two runs on a wild pitch and a Brandon Guyer sacrifice fly to make it 11-0.

Carrasco kept the Tigers off the board, yielding seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in his six innings of work. He lowered his ERA on the season to 3.41. Those nine strikeouts brought him up to 201 on the season. The 200-strikeout club also includes teammate Corey Kluber (235). Trevor Bauer isn’t far away at 177. Since 1901, only three teams have had three pitchers accrue 200 or more strikeouts: the 2013 Tigers (Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander), the 1969 Astros (Larry Dierker, Don Wilson, Tom Griffin), and the 1967 Twins (Jim Kaat, Dean Chance, Dave Boswell).

Danny Salazar took over in the seventh, making his first appearance out of the bullpen since his recent demotion. He pitched two scoreless innings before making way for Zach McAllister in the ninth, who finished the game.

The Indians will go for their 20th consecutive win on Tuesday as Corey Kluber takes on the Tigers. If they win, they’ll match the 2002 Athletics for the longest winning streak of all time.

