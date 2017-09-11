Alex Meyer to undergo labrum surgery

The Angels announced on Monday that pitcher Alex Meyer will undergo surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. That, of course, ends his 2017 season and will almost certainly miss the entirety of the 2018 season as well as the timeline for the procedure is generally 12 months.
Meyer, 27, has been bothered by shoulder issues for most of his professional career. Since debuting in 2015, he has logged just 95 1/3 innings in the majors, though he has put together a respectable 3.74 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 42 walks.
Meyer won’t become a free agent until 2023 so the Angels still have plenty of time to help the right-hander get back to form and have no reason to rush him back next year.
Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson will undergo season-ending surgery “to repair something similar to a sports hernia,” per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Dyson, 33, suffered a groin injury last month and the team eventually suspected he was dealing with a sports hernia. The speedster hit a meager .251/.324/.350 on the season but swiped 28 bags and scored 56 runs in 390 plate appearances while playing terrific defense in center field.
Dyson will be eligible for free agency after the season. He should be 100 percent by the time spring training begins in February, so he should receive some interest from teams as a role player.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer will undergo ulnar transposition surgery on Tuesday, MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports. He will need three to four months to recover.
Fulmer, 24, landed on the 10-day disabled list in early August with an elbow injury and returned on August 14, but struggled in four starts since. On the season, he went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA and a 114/40 K/BB ratio in 164 2/3 innings.
The hope is that Fulmer will be at 100 percent by the time spring training rolls around next year.