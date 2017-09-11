Alex Meyer to undergo labrum surgery

The Angels announced on Monday that pitcher Alex Meyer will undergo surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. That, of course, ends his 2017 season and will almost certainly miss the entirety of the 2018 season as well as the timeline for the procedure is generally 12 months.

Meyer, 27, has been bothered by shoulder issues for most of his professional career. Since debuting in 2015, he has logged just 95 1/3 innings in the majors, though he has put together a respectable 3.74 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 42 walks.

Meyer won’t become a free agent until 2023 so the Angels still have plenty of time to help the right-hander get back to form and have no reason to rush him back next year.

Follow @Baer_Bill