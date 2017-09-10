Stephen Strasburg has the longest scoreless streak of the season

Nationals’ ace Stephen Strasburg hit a new franchise milestone on Sunday afternoon, extending his scoreless streak to a record 34 innings as the Nats clinched their weekend series on a 3-2 nail-biter against the Phillies. His 34 scoreless innings are the longest such stretch among any major league starter in 2017, eclipsing Robbie Ray‘s 27 2/3 scoreless streak back in May. All told, Strasburg’s efforts spanned 19 hits, four walks and 41 strikeouts and he exited Sunday’s outing with the streak still intact.

Strasburg stifled the Phillies at the plate, fanning Nick Williams on three straight pitches to end the first inning and taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning, where Maikel Franco worked an eight-pitch count before lining a single into left field. Franco returned in the eighth for the Phillies’ second hit of the afternoon, but found himself unable to advance a second time after Aaron Altherr grounded into a double play.

The only blemish on Strasburg’s performance? Not a hit, a walk or a run, but this observation:

Looks like Strasburg might be dealing with some cramping in his left forearm or hand. A trainer spent the last half inning massaging it. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) September 10, 2017

If anything is wrong with Strasburg’s arm, however, the Nationals have yet to address it. He was able to pitch through the eighth with little trouble and finished the 34-inning streak after battling through a nine-pitch at-bat to get a groundout from Jorge Alfaro.

Not surprisingly, the streak places the ace in pretty good company:

Most recent SP w/ 4 straight GS of 6+ IP, 0 R, 7+ K:

– Strasburg (current)

– Kershaw, 2015

– Kershaw, 2014

– Santana, 2004

– Pedro, 2002 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) September 10, 2017

