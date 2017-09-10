Nationals clinch NL East thanks to Braves walk off against Marlins

The Nationals’ magic number entering Sunday afternoon’s action was two, meaning that any combination of two of their own wins and losses by the second-place Marlins would clinch the NL East for them. They took care of business against the Phillies behind a stellar outing from Stephen Strasburg, so once they cleared the field on Nationals Park, they went into the clubhouse to watch the remainder of the Marlins-Braves game.
The Nationals didn’t like what they saw initially. With the game tied 5-5, the Marlins took a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning when Dee Gordon hit a solo homer. The Fish tacked on two more in the ninth on an RBI double from Christian Yelich and a Justin Bour sacrifice fly, making it 8-5. But the Braves rallied in the bottom of the ninth, scoring once on a Tyler Flowers ground out and twice on a Rio Ruiz single that was misplayed by third baseman Brian Anderson but not scored an error.
Neither team scored in the 10th, but the Marlins’ bullpen faltered once again as Lane Adams hit a walk-off two-run home run in the 11th off of Vance Worley. That marked the Braves’ second consecutive walk-off win against the Marlins and clinched the division on behalf of the Nationals, who are the first team to clinch in baseball this season. The Nationals have won the NL East in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history. The club has earned first place in the division in four of the last six campaigns as well.
There’s still something left to play for as the Nationals are still within reach of the faltering Dodgers for the best record in the league. The Dodgers opened Sunday at 92-50 while the Nationals are 88-55.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge launched his 40th home run of the season, joining Mark McGwire as the only rookies to hit 40-plus homers in a season. McGwire, of course, launched 49 dingers for the Athletics in 1987.
Judge’s blast came in the top of the fourth inning with the bases empty, two outs, and a 3-2 count with the Yankees already leading 8-1.
Along with 40 homers, Judge is batting .275/.410/.576 with 89 RBI and 106 runs scored. The Yankees have 20 games left on the schedule, so Judge will have to go on a serious tear to match or surpass McGwire’s rookie record.
Update (5:44 PM ET): Judge hit No. 41, his second of the game, with the bases empty in the top of the sixth inning, boosting the Yankees’ lead to 12-4.
Nationals’ ace Stephen Strasburg hit a new franchise milestone on Sunday afternoon, extending his scoreless streak to a record 34 innings as the Nats clinched their weekend series on a 3-2 nail-biter against the Phillies. His 34 scoreless innings are the longest such stretch among any major league starter in 2017, eclipsing Robbie Ray‘s 27 2/3 scoreless streak back in May. All told, Strasburg’s efforts spanned 19 hits, four walks and 41 strikeouts and he exited Sunday’s outing with the streak still intact.
Strasburg stifled the Phillies at the plate, fanning Nick Williams on three straight pitches to end the first inning and taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning, where Maikel Franco worked an eight-pitch count before lining a single into left field. Franco returned in the eighth for the Phillies’ second hit of the afternoon, but found himself unable to advance a second time after Aaron Altherr grounded into a double play.
The only blemish on Strasburg’s performance? Not a hit, a walk or a run, but this observation:
If anything is wrong with Strasburg’s arm, however, the Nationals have yet to address it. He was able to pitch through the eighth with little trouble and finished the 34-inning streak after battling through a nine-pitch at-bat to get a groundout from Jorge Alfaro.
Not surprisingly, the streak places the ace in pretty good company: