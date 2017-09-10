Blue Jays shut down Aaron Sanchez for the rest of the season

The Blue Jays announced that starter Aaron Sanchez has been shut down for the rest of the season due to a blister on his right middle finger, per MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm.
Sanchez, 25, has been bothered by the blister all year and has made only eight starts as a result. He last pitched on July 19. Overall, he went 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA and a 24/20 K/BB ratio in 36 innings. It’s a disappointing season considering how well he pitched last year, when he went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA and a 161/63 K/BB ratio in 192 frames.
The hope is that Sanchez will have plenty of time to deal with the blister and come into spring training in 2018 ready to go.
This is not how Dodgers manager Dave Roberts envisioned September going for his team. The club beat the Padres 1-0 on September 1, improving to 92-41. Since then, the Dodgers have failed to win a game, suffering 10 consecutive defeats: three to the Padres, three to the Diamondbacks, and four to the Rockies. In a slightly larger picture, the Dodgers have lost 15 of their last 16 ballgames.
The Dodgers suffered an 8-1 loss to the Rockies on Sunday afternoon. The Rockies scored twice against Rich Hill over his five innings of work and Mark Reynolds put the cherry on top of the sundae with an eighth-inning grand slam off of Walker Buehler. Tony Wolters tacked on an RBI single for good measure and Trevor Story drilled a solo homer in the ninth. Tyler Chatwood started and tossed five shutout innings. Carlos Estevez, Mike Dunn, Scott Oberg, and Adam Ottavino stymied the Dodgers over the final four frames. Alex Verdugo hit his first major league home run, a solo shot, in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little, too late.
Entering Sunday’s action, Dodger pitching combined to put up a 6.24 ERA in the nine previous games between September 2-9. That includes 14 home runs allowed in 79 1/3 innings. The offense had combined to hit a thoroughly unimpressive .197/.255/.340 in 319 plate appearances since September 2.
The 88-55 Nationals, who clinched the NL East on Sunday, have made up some ground to the 92-51 Dodgers in the race for home field advantage.
The Nationals’ magic number entering Sunday afternoon’s action was two, meaning that any combination of two of their own wins and losses by the second-place Marlins would clinch the NL East for them. They took care of business against the Phillies behind a stellar outing from Stephen Strasburg, so once they cleared the field on Nationals Park, they went into the clubhouse to watch the remainder of the Marlins-Braves game.
The Nationals didn’t like what they saw initially. With the game tied 5-5, the Marlins took a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning when Dee Gordon hit a solo homer. The Fish tacked on two more in the ninth on an RBI double from Christian Yelich and a Justin Bour sacrifice fly, making it 8-5. But the Braves rallied in the bottom of the ninth, scoring once on a Tyler Flowers ground out and twice on a Rio Ruiz single that was misplayed by third baseman Brian Anderson but not scored an error.
Neither team scored in the 10th, but the Marlins’ bullpen faltered once again as Lane Adams hit a walk-off two-run home run in the 11th off of Vance Worley. That marked the Braves’ second consecutive walk-off win against the Marlins and clinched the division on behalf of the Nationals, who are the first team to clinch in baseball this season. The Nationals have won the NL East in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history. The club has earned first place in the division in four of the last six campaigns as well.
There’s still something left to play for as the Nationals are still within reach of the faltering Dodgers for the best record in the league. The Dodgers opened Sunday at 92-50 while the Nationals are 88-55.