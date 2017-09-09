Yankees sign Ronny Rojas

The Yankees signed 16-year-old shortstop Ronny Rojas to a $1 million contract on Saturday, Baseball America’s Ben Badler reports. They were considered favorites to sign the infield prospect back in July, but were forced to wait until Rojas’ eligibility kicked in after his 16th birthday on August 23.
According to MLB.com, Rojas ranked 11th-best among international prospects in 2017. His switch-hitting capability, ability to hit for average and solid defensive profile distinguished him early on, and while his power production seems lacking, he’s said to possess “gap-to-gap power” that could foretell some success at the major league level.
The 16-year-old infielder is the fourth international prospect to join the Yankees during the current 2017-2018 signing period. The club also signed shortstop Roberto Chirinos and outfielders Everson Pereira and Anthony Garcia earlier this season, and are expected to remain in the mix for Japanese pitcher/slugger Shohei Otani as well.
Bleu Jays’ second baseman Devon Travis is likely done for the season after experiencing a setback in his recovery process, manager John Gibbons told reporters Saturday. Travis was initially sidelined in June after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage in his right knee, and hasn’t made a return to the field since. While the Blue Jays didn’t specify any additional treatment for the injury, it makes sense that they’d take things slow with the infielder in order to ensure his return by next spring.
Travis, 26, was in his third run with the Blue Jays before suffering the season-ending knee injury. He slashed .259/.291/.438 with five home runs and a .729 OPS through 197 PA, just a tick down from his .300-average, 10+ home runs in 2016. While he appeared to be on track to return in mid-September, he aggravated his knee injury during a rehab stint with High-A Dunedin and was forced to evacuate the facilities on Friday due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma. He’s expected to continue his rehab in Toronto but still has no set timeline to resume baseball activities on a major league level.
It’s been a rough season for the Blue Jays, who lost at least nine players to the disabled list this season, five with various season-ending ailments. Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney stepped up in Travis’ absence, splitting starts at second base and maintaining respective batting averages of .259 and .206 in the second half.
Brewers’ right-hander Jimmy Nelson is done for the season, the team announced Saturday. Nelson pitched through five innings during Friday’s 2-0 shutout over the Cubs, expending 79 pitches and fanning seven batters before exiting with right arm soreness prior to the sixth. He was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain and a partial anterior labrum tear on Saturday and will not return to the mound in 2017, though the specifics of his treatment and a timetable for his return have yet to be determined.
Per reports from MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, the injury was sustained on Nelson’s single off of John Lackey in the top of the fifth inning. Nelson sped past first base on the hit, then made a headfirst dive back to the bag. “It wasn’t extremely painful, it was just a weird feeling, a loose feeling,” Nelson told reporters following the game. He was able to return to the mound for another inning, but was lifted for precautionary reasons soon afterward.
Nelson, 28, is in his fifth campaign with the club. He carried a 12-6 record through 29 starts and turned in a career-best 3.49 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 10.2 SO/9 through 175 1/3 innings. This appears to be the first significant shoulder injury he’s sustained since his Double-A run in 2012, when he missed 26 days with a rotator cuff strain.
In his absence, the Brewers will try to stay afloat in the NL Central with minor league reinforcements, though a four-man rotation is also a possibility. McCalvy speculates that right-handers Taylor Jungmann and Aaron Wilkerson could be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and Double-A Biloxi, respectively. Jungmann went 8-2 in 16 starts with a 2.59 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 for Colorado Springs, while Wilkerson dominated the Southern League with a 3.16 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 9.0 SO/9 through 142 1/3 innings.