Watch: Pablo Sandoval snaps 0-for-39 streak with a home run

It’s only been two months and change since the Giants signed Pablo Sandoval to a minor league contract, and already they’ve seen the best and worst he has to offer. Sandoval replaced a concussed Brandon Belt in August and promptly slashed .288/.329/.394 through his first 18 games with the club. By the end of the month, his surge at the plate fizzled into an 0-for-39 streak, during which he managed just four walks and a single run scored over 11 consecutive games.
On Friday, the Giants caught a glimpse of the old Sandoval again. He ripped into a 1-2 changeup from the White Sox’ Lucas Giolito, sending it a projected 413 feet into the right field bleachers for a three-run homer in the fourth:
One four-RBI performance does not a comeback make, however, and Sandoval still has a long way to go if he wants to prove he can return to the .300+ average, 20+ homer production he maintained during his peak years with the Giants in 2009-2011. The answer, according to club manager Bruce Bochy, might have something to do with the two off days he gave the third baseman on Wednesday and Thursday.
I’ll take the blame a little bit,” Bochy told reporters following Friday’s win. “I probably should have rested him a little bit more. We went through a tough part of the schedule, the doubleheader, playing in Florida and getting in late — he’s the one guy that didn’t get a break or miss an inning. It might have caught up with him.
The home run not only snapped Sandoval’s skid, but kickstarted an impressive rally from the 56-87 Giants, who added another six runs to their eventual 9-2 win. Buster Posey stole home in the sixth, followed by a sac fly from Sandoval and a seventh-inning RBI double by Brandon Crawford. Denard Span went deep in the ninth with his 11th homer of the year, while Nick Hundley sprinkled a pair of runs to cap the win with a two-run single off of Juan Minaya. With the win, the Giants are 2-8 in their last 10 games and sit a cool 21 games out of playoff contention.
“Let’s be ready for the triple play,” Ian Kinsler told rookie infielder Jeimer Candelario on Friday. “Let’s do the triple play.” In the sixth inning of Friday’s 5-4 squeaker over the Blue Jays, with runners on first and second, the Tigers finally got their chance. Kevin Pillar smoked a ball to the third-base line, catching Candelario square in the mitt as he retired Justin Smoak and fired the ball to Ian Kinsler at second. Kinsler gloved the ball ahead of Kendrys Morales, then airmailed it to Efren Navarro to catch Pillar seconds before he touched the first base bag.
While the feat was a first for infielders Candelario and Navarro, it was the second such play for Ian Kinsler. The first, strangely enough, was a 4-6-6 maneuver against the Tigers in 2009.
The Tigers hadn’t turned a triple play in 16 years, when Damion Easley, Deivi Cruz and Shane Halter executed a 4-6-3 versus the visiting 2001 Mariners. On Friday, their timing couldn’t have been better, as the Blue Jays came within a run of tying the game after Kendrys Morales’ RBI single in the sixth. Richard Urena and Jose Bautista added a pair of homers in the eighth inning, but Ian Kinsler’s seventh-inning solo shot ended up being the only lead Detroit needed for their 60th win of the season.
If you haven’t noticed by now, the Indians are on something of a roll. They cruised to their 15th consecutive win on Thursday, defeating the White Sox 11-2 thanks to Corey Kluber‘s 13-strikeout performance and a veritable hit parade. On Friday, they did one better, shutting the Orioles out 5-0 to take their 16th straight win.
Mike Clevinger led the way, holding the Orioles scoreless through six and striking out seven of 23 batters to extend his scoreless streak to 18 consecutive innings. He was backed by a stellar effort from Cleveland’s bullpen, who clinched the win with three innings of one-hit ball by Tyler Olson, Bryan Shaw and Nick Goody.
While the Indians didn’t run away with the game in double-digit fashion this time, they provided a comfortable five-run backing to stay ahead of the Orioles. Edwin Encarnacion posted a mammoth three-run shot to center field in the first inning, his 34th of the year:
Carlos Santana tacked on a bonus RBI in the sixth, just brushing fair of the first base line for a ground-rule double to score Yandy Diaz. In the seventh, with the bases loaded and two outs, a wild pitch from Richard Bleier gave Francisco Lindor a brief window to score the fifth and final run of the evening.
As for the streak, the Indians’ 16 wins tied an AL Expansion Era record first set by the Royals in 1977, though they’re still four games away from tying the 2002 Athletics’ record of 20 straight wins. They’ll need to sweep both the Orioles and Tigers to beat that streak with 21 consecutive victories — no small feat, as the Orioles have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are hot on the heels of the Twins, Angels and Rangers for the second wild card spot. Josh Tomlin is scheduled to face off against Baltimore righty Gabriel Ynoa on Saturday, when the Indians try for No. 17 at 1:05 ET.