The Indians shut out the Orioles to win 16 straight

If you haven’t noticed by now, the Indians are on something of a roll. They cruised to their 15th consecutive win on Thursday, defeating the White Sox 11-2 thanks to Corey Kluber‘s 13-strikeout performance and a veritable hit parade. On Friday, they did one better, shutting the Orioles out 5-0 to take their 16th straight win.

Mike Clevinger led the way, holding the Orioles scoreless through six and striking out seven of 23 batters to extend his scoreless streak to 18 consecutive innings. He was backed by a stellar effort from Cleveland’s bullpen, who clinched the win with three innings of one-hit ball by Tyler Olson, Bryan Shaw and Nick Goody.

While the Indians didn’t run away with the game in double-digit fashion this time, they provided a comfortable five-run backing to stay ahead of the Orioles. Edwin Encarnacion posted a mammoth three-run shot to center field in the first inning, his 34th of the year:

Carlos Santana tacked on a bonus RBI in the sixth, just brushing fair of the first base line for a ground-rule double to score Yandy Diaz. In the seventh, with the bases loaded and two outs, a wild pitch from Richard Bleier gave Francisco Lindor a brief window to score the fifth and final run of the evening.

As for the streak, the Indians’ 16 wins tied an AL Expansion Era record first set by the Royals in 1977, though they’re still four games away from tying the 2002 Athletics’ record of 20 straight wins. They’ll need to sweep both the Orioles and Tigers to beat that streak with 21 consecutive victories — no small feat, as the Orioles have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are hot on the heels of the Twins, Angels and Rangers for the second wild card spot. Josh Tomlin is scheduled to face off against Baltimore righty Gabriel Ynoa on Saturday, when the Indians try for No. 17 at 1:05 ET.

