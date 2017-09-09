The Indians shut out the Orioles to win 16 straight

If you haven’t noticed by now, the Indians are on something of a roll. They cruised to their 15th consecutive win on Thursday, defeating the White Sox 11-2 thanks to Corey Kluber‘s 13-strikeout performance and a veritable hit parade. On Friday, they did one better, shutting the Orioles out 5-0 to take their 16th straight win.
Mike Clevinger led the way, holding the Orioles scoreless through six and striking out seven of 23 batters to extend his scoreless streak to 18 consecutive innings. He was backed by a stellar effort from Cleveland’s bullpen, who clinched the win with three innings of one-hit ball by Tyler Olson, Bryan Shaw and Nick Goody.
While the Indians didn’t run away with the game in double-digit fashion this time, they provided a comfortable five-run backing to stay ahead of the Orioles. Edwin Encarnacion posted a mammoth three-run shot to center field in the first inning, his 34th of the year:
Carlos Santana tacked on a bonus RBI in the sixth, just brushing fair of the first base line for a ground-rule double to score Yandy Diaz. In the seventh, with the bases loaded and two outs, a wild pitch from Richard Bleier gave Francisco Lindor a brief window to score the fifth and final run of the evening.
As for the streak, the Indians’ 16 wins tied an AL Expansion Era record first set by the Royals in 1977, though they’re still four games away from tying the 2002 Athletics’ record of 20 straight wins. They’ll need to sweep both the Orioles and Tigers to beat that streak with 21 consecutive victories — no small feat, as the Orioles have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are hot on the heels of the Twins, Angels and Rangers for the second wild card spot. Josh Tomlin is scheduled to face off against Baltimore righty Gabriel Ynoa on Saturday, when the Indians try for No. 17 at 1:05 ET.
The White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, the team announced Friday. Rodon was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday after experiencing left shoulder stiffness and underwent an MRI prior to Friday’s game. He’s not expected to return before the end of the regular season, but should be in line to rejoin the team by spring.
Rodon, 24, tossed just 69 1/3 innings during his third campaign with the White Sox. He saw his season severely shortened by a 90-day case of bursitis in his left biceps and finished his 2017 run with a 4.15 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 9.9 SO/9 over 12 starts. He’ll undergo additional tests next week, which should give the White Sox a clearer timetable for his return.
In the meantime, the club bolstered their pitching staff with right-handers Chris Volstad and Al Alburquerque, whose contracts were purchased from Triple-A Charlotte following Friday’s news. Manager Rick Renteria told reporters that he plans on keeping Volstad’s role flexible, as the 30-year-old has experience in the rotation and bullpen. The veteran righty is returning to the big leagues after a two-year hiatus and carries a 5.57 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 5.4 SO/9 over 118 innings in Triple-A this year.
After keeping the Brewers on their toes since he hit home run No. 299 on Monday, Ryan Braun finally pushed through to the 300-homer mark on Friday night. The milestone dinger came on an 0-1 pitch from the Cubs’ John Lackey in the first inning, postmarked to dead center field as Braun plated a pair to give the Brewers an early 2-0 lead.
By Statcast’s calculations, the ball traveled an estimated 410 feet, the longest home run by a Brewer since Travis Shaw‘s 412-footer against the Reds on Tuesday.
Braun still holds the franchise record for most home runs, with Robin Yount’s 252 career homers a distant second. Friday’s home run entered him in another exclusive club, as he became the sixth player to record at least 300 homers and 180 stolen bases in his first 11 big league seasons, joining the likes of Willie Mays (368 HR, 240 SB), Reggie Jackson (313 HR, 188 SB), Barry Bonds (334 HR, 380 SB), Sammy Sosa (336 HR, 224 SB) and Alex Rodriguez (381 HR, 205 SB).
Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, the blast also gave the club their 200th home run this season, just 31 shy of the franchise record they established back in 2007. The Brewers currently lead the Reds 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning.