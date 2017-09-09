The Indians have won 17 games in a row

The Indians’ double-digit win streak may be fundamentally unsustainable, but at least on Saturday, they showed no signs of slowing down. A solid performance from Josh Tomlin and a four-run effort from the offense gave them all the ammo they needed to take their 17th consecutive win.
Tomlin surrendered an early lead to the Orioles, who got on the board in the first inning with Trey Mancini‘s RBI single. By the fourth inning, however, it was clear who was in charge. Tomlin settled down to deliver four scoreless innings while Jay Bruce piggybacked on Giovanny Urshela‘s third-inning RBI double, plating Carlos Santana on a line drive to right field.
In the fifth, Santana returned with his 35th double of the season, lifting the Indians to a 3-1 lead that was cut back to 3-2 after Tim Beckham‘s 410-foot solo shot in the sixth. If the Indians ever doubted their ability to pull off another win, however, they didn’t show it. Cleveland skipper Terry Francona cycled through five relievers to keep the Orioles at bay, and Francisco Lindor turned in his 28th blast of the year to boost the club to a two-run lead in the seventh.
With the win, the Indians need just three more victories to tie the A’s 20-win streak in 2002. Only five teams have tied or bested their 17-win single-season run in MLB history, including the 1916 Giants (26, including a mid-streak tie), 1935 Cubs (21), 1947 Yankees (19), 1953 Yankees (18), and 2002 Athletics (20). They’ll go for the sweep — and their 18th win — with right-hander Trevor Bauer during Sunday’s finale at 8:05 ET.
The Yankees signed 16-year-old shortstop Ronny Rojas to a $1 million contract on Saturday, Baseball America’s Ben Badler reports. They were considered favorites to sign the infield prospect back in July, but were forced to wait until Rojas’ eligibility kicked in after his 16th birthday on August 23.
According to MLB.com, Rojas ranked 11th-best among international prospects in 2017. His switch-hitting capability, ability to hit for average and solid defensive profile distinguished him early on, and while his power production seems lacking, he’s said to possess “gap-to-gap power” that could foretell some success at the major league level.
The 16-year-old infielder is the fourth international prospect to join the Yankees during the current 2017-2018 signing period. The club also signed shortstop Roberto Chirinos and outfielders Everson Pereira and Anthony Garcia earlier this season, and are expected to remain in the mix for Japanese pitcher/slugger Shohei Otani as well.
Bleu Jays’ second baseman Devon Travis is likely done for the season after experiencing a setback in his recovery process, manager John Gibbons told reporters Saturday. Travis was initially sidelined in June after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage in his right knee, and hasn’t made a return to the field since. While the Blue Jays didn’t specify any additional treatment for the injury, it makes sense that they’d take things slow with the infielder in order to ensure his return by next spring.
Travis, 26, was in his third run with the Blue Jays before suffering the season-ending knee injury. He slashed .259/.291/.438 with five home runs and a .729 OPS through 197 PA, just a tick down from his .300-average, 10+ home runs in 2016. While he appeared to be on track to return in mid-September, he aggravated his knee injury during a rehab stint with High-A Dunedin and was forced to evacuate the facilities on Friday due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma. He’s expected to continue his rehab in Toronto but still has no set timeline to resume baseball activities on a major league level.
It’s been a rough season for the Blue Jays, who lost at least nine players to the disabled list this season, five with various season-ending ailments. Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney stepped up in Travis’ absence, splitting starts at second base and maintaining respective batting averages of .259 and .206 in the second half.