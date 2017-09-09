Devon Travis likely out for the season with knee pain

Bleu Jays’ second baseman Devon Travis is likely done for the season after experiencing a setback in his recovery process, manager John Gibbons told reporters Saturday. Travis was initially sidelined in June after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage in his right knee, and hasn’t made a return to the field since. While the Blue Jays didn’t specify any additional treatment for the injury, it makes sense that they’d take things slow with the infielder in order to ensure his return by next spring.

Travis, 26, was in his third run with the Blue Jays before suffering the season-ending knee injury. He slashed .259/.291/.438 with five home runs and a .729 OPS through 197 PA, just a tick down from his .300-average, 10+ home runs in 2016. While he appeared to be on track to return in mid-September, he aggravated his knee injury during a rehab stint with High-A Dunedin and was forced to evacuate the facilities on Friday due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma. He’s expected to continue his rehab in Toronto but still has no set timeline to resume baseball activities on a major league level.

It’s been a rough season for the Blue Jays, who lost at least nine players to the disabled list this season, five with various season-ending ailments. Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney stepped up in Travis’ absence, splitting starts at second base and maintaining respective batting averages of .259 and .206 in the second half.

