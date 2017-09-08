Watch: Ryan Braun hits home run No. 300

After keeping the Brewers on their toes since he hit home run No. 299 on Monday, Ryan Braun finally pushed through to the 300-homer mark on Friday night. The milestone dinger came on an 0-1 pitch from the Cubs’ John Lackey in the first inning, postmarked to dead center field as Braun plated a pair to give the Brewers an early 2-0 lead.

By Statcast’s calculations, the ball traveled an estimated 410 feet, the longest home run by a Brewer since Travis Shaw‘s 412-footer against the Reds on Tuesday.

Braun still holds the franchise record for most home runs, with Robin Yount’s 252 career homers a distant second. Friday’s home run entered him in another exclusive club, as he became the sixth player to record at least 300 homers and 180 stolen bases in his first 11 big league seasons, joining the likes of Willie Mays (368 HR, 240 SB), Reggie Jackson (313 HR, 188 SB), Barry Bonds (334 HR, 380 SB), Sammy Sosa (336 HR, 224 SB) and Alex Rodriguez (381 HR, 205 SB).

Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, the blast also gave the club their 200th home run this season, just 31 shy of the franchise record they established back in 2007. The Brewers currently lead the Reds 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning.

Follow @wcoastfangirl