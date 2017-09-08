Watch: Ryan Braun hits home run No. 300

After keeping the Brewers on their toes since he hit home run No. 299 on Monday, Ryan Braun finally pushed through to the 300-homer mark on Friday night. The milestone dinger came on an 0-1 pitch from the Cubs’ John Lackey in the first inning, postmarked to dead center field as Braun plated a pair to give the Brewers an early 2-0 lead.
By Statcast’s calculations, the ball traveled an estimated 410 feet, the longest home run by a Brewer since Travis Shaw‘s 412-footer against the Reds on Tuesday.
Braun still holds the franchise record for most home runs, with Robin Yount’s 252 career homers a distant second. Friday’s home run entered him in another exclusive club, as he became the sixth player to record at least 300 homers and 180 stolen bases in his first 11 big league seasons, joining the likes of Willie Mays (368 HR, 240 SB), Reggie Jackson (313 HR, 188 SB), Barry Bonds (334 HR, 380 SB), Sammy Sosa (336 HR, 224 SB) and Alex Rodriguez (381 HR, 205 SB).
Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, the blast also gave the club their 200th home run this season, just 31 shy of the franchise record they established back in 2007. The Brewers currently lead the Reds 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning.
The White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, the team announced Friday. Rodon was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday after experiencing left shoulder stiffness and underwent an MRI prior to Friday’s game. He’s not expected to return before the end of the regular season, but should be in line to rejoin the team by spring.
Rodon, 24, tossed just 69 1/3 innings during his third campaign with the White Sox. He saw his season severely shortened by a 90-day case of bursitis in his left biceps and finished his 2017 run with a 4.15 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 9.9 SO/9 over 12 starts. He’ll undergo additional tests next week, which should give the White Sox a clearer timetable for his return.
In the meantime, the club bolstered their pitching staff with right-handers Chris Volstad and Al Alburquerque, whose contracts were purchased from Triple-A Charlotte following Friday’s news. Manager Rick Renteria told reporters that he plans on keeping Volstad’s role flexible, as the 30-year-old has experience in the rotation and bullpen. The veteran righty is returning to the big leagues after a two-year hiatus and carries a 5.57 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 5.4 SO/9 over 118 innings in Triple-A this year.
Blue Jays’ outfielder Steve Pearce didn’t make it out of the first inning on Friday. He struck out looking against the Tigers’ Buck Farmer and was replaced by rookie left fielder Teoscar Hernandez at the start of the second inning. A later report by the club revealed lower back stiffness, but a timeline for his return has yet to be established.
Pearce, 34, doesn’t appear to have a history of back injuries. He missed 110 days with a combination of calf tightness and a right knee contusion earlier this season, but has been relatively healthy since his return to the field in June and slashed .249/.320/.446 with seven home runs and a .766 OPS in the second half.
Following Pearce’s early exit, Hernandez went 1-for-2 with an RBI double to put the Blue Jays on the board in the fifth. They currently trail the Tigers 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth.