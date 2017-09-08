The Dodgers lose again

Mets third baseman David Wright had surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn rotator cuff. It was just the latest in a serious of major health issues that have kept Wright off the field for all but 75 games over the past three seasons.

Yesterday he met the New York press to talk about his latest surgery. The first few questions he received skewed dire, focusing on his legacy and the presumed end of his career and stuff. Wright felt the need to remind everyone in the room that, in the grand scheme, he’s OK:

“There’s a lot of questions like I’m dying. I’m not dying.”

Of course, given the history of less-than-forthcoming injury updates from the Mets, this should likely be viewed skeptically. Perhaps we should dispatch a reporter to the courthouse to see if anyone has filed a death certificate?

Seriously, though, the questions about Wright’s future are not out of line. Given the nature of his injuries, his age and the time he’s missed, it’s not unfair to ask whether he thinks he’ll ever play again. For Wright’s part he says he’s not done, though he did acknowledge yesterday that his days as a third baseman may be over. And he’s not making any guarantees that he’ll return. But he’s going to try:

“I still feel that there’s something I have to give. There’s only one way to find that out, [and that] is to get back out on the field and see what’s there.”

It’s unfortunate that what should be the end of Wright’s prime and the beginning of a long, gradual descent towards retirement, filled with “is he a Hall of Famer?” discussion has been replaced with questions about whether he’ll ever play again. Baseball can be tough on a body, though. Far tougher on some than others and, sadly, Wright is one of the some.

Here’s hoping he defies expectations and has a last hurrah in him.

