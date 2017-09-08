Ender Inciarte steals a base and Dee Gordon’s glove on the same play

Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has 21 stolen bases in 29 attempts this year. Last night he really should’ve been credited with two on one play.
In the bottom of the first inning in the Braves game against Miami Inciarte walked and then, with Matt Kemp at the plate, broke for second base. A.J. Ellis caught Dan Straily‘s pitch and threw down to Dee Gordon, who attempted the tag Inciarte. He probably would’ve gotten him too, but Inciarte’s slide stole something else besides the base. It stole Gordon’s glove:
Inciarte was 2-for-4 and scored a run in the Braves’ come-from-behind win last night. He’s hitting .310/.354/.416 on the season and, of course, remains a defensive whiz in center. This may be one of his best plays of the year, though.
Mets third baseman David Wright had surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn rotator cuff. It was just the latest in a serious of major health issues that have kept Wright off the field for all but 75 games over the past three seasons.
Yesterday he met the New York press to talk about his latest surgery. The first few questions he received skewed dire, focusing on his legacy and the presumed end of his career and stuff. Wright felt the need to remind everyone in the room that, in the grand scheme, he’s OK:
“There’s a lot of questions like I’m dying. I’m not dying.”
Of course, given the history of less-than-forthcoming injury updates from the Mets, this should likely be viewed skeptically. Perhaps we should dispatch a reporter to the courthouse to see if anyone has filed a death certificate?
Seriously, though, the questions about Wright’s future are not out of line. Given the nature of his injuries, his age and the time he’s missed, it’s not unfair to ask whether he thinks he’ll ever play again. For Wright’s part he says he’s not done, though he did acknowledge yesterday that his days as a third baseman may be over. And he’s not making any guarantees that he’ll return. But he’s going to try:
“I still feel that there’s something I have to give. There’s only one way to find that out, [and that] is to get back out on the field and see what’s there.”
It’s unfortunate that what should be the end of Wright’s prime and the beginning of a long, gradual descent towards retirement, filled with “is he a Hall of Famer?” discussion has been replaced with questions about whether he’ll ever play again. Baseball can be tough on a body, though. Far tougher on some than others and, sadly, Wright is one of the some.
Here’s hoping he defies expectations and has a last hurrah in him.
At a time when natural disasters and political acrimony are filling up the newscasts, here’s a nice story to remind us that there is still goodness in this godforsaken world.
Hailey Dawson was born without three fingers on her right hand. To compensate she has a 3D-printed hand. Which looks pretty boss, actually. It’s like she’s a good version of the Winter Soldier or something. Anyway, Dawson, a baseball player and fan, has already thrown out the first pitch at Orioles and Nationals games. Now she wants to do the same for the other 28 teams. Bleacher Report has given her campaign a boost with this:
She’s getting a lot of takers in response to the video:
Also responding: the Pirates, Mets, Royals, Phillies, Padres, Dbacks and Giants. There may be more, actually. I strongly suspect she’ll get her wish to do it at all 30 parks at some point.
See, we can have nice things sometimes.