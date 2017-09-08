David Wright: “I’m not dying”

Mets third baseman David Wright had surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn rotator cuff. It was just the latest in a serious of major health issues that have kept Wright off the field for all but 75 games over the past three seasons.
Yesterday he met the New York press to talk about his latest surgery. The first few questions he received skewed dire, focusing on his legacy and the presumed end of his career and stuff. Wright felt the need to remind everyone in the room that, in the grand scheme, he’s OK:
“There’s a lot of questions like I’m dying. I’m not dying.”
Of course, given the history of less-than-forthcoming injury updates from the Mets, this should likely be viewed skeptically. Perhaps we should dispatch a reporter to the courthouse to see if anyone has filed a death certificate?
Seriously, though, the questions about Wright’s future are not out of line. Given the nature of his injuries, his age and the time he’s missed, it’s not unfair to ask whether he thinks he’ll ever play again. For Wright’s part he says he’s not done, though he did acknowledge yesterday that his days as a third baseman may be over. And he’s not making any guarantees that he’ll return. But he’s going to try:
“I still feel that there’s something I have to give. There’s only one way to find that out, [and that] is to get back out on the field and see what’s there.”
It’s unfortunate that what should be the end of Wright’s prime and the beginning of a long, gradual descent towards retirement, filled with “is he a Hall of Famer?” discussion has been replaced with questions about whether he’ll ever play again. Baseball can be tough on a body, though. Far tougher on some than others and, sadly, Wright is one of the some.
Here’s hoping he defies expectations and has a last hurrah in him.
At a time when natural disasters and political acrimony are filling up the newscasts, here’s a nice story to remind us that there is still goodness in this godforsaken world.
Hailey Dawson was born without three fingers on her right hand. To compensate she has a 3D-printed hand. Which looks pretty boss, actually. It’s like she’s a good version of the Winter Soldier or something. Anyway, Dawson, a baseball player and fan, has already thrown out the first pitch at Orioles and Nationals games. Now she wants to do the same for the other 28 teams. Bleacher Report has given her campaign a boost with this:
She’s getting a lot of takers in response to the video:
Also responding: the Pirates, Mets, Royals, Phillies, Padres, Dbacks and Giants. There may be more, actually. I strongly suspect she’ll get her wish to do it at all 30 parks at some point.
See, we can have nice things sometimes.
Remember yesterday how I said that the Dodgers’ losing streak was nothing to be too concerned about? Well, it’s still not, but at some point a “don’t be concerned about it” losing streak can go on long enough to where being concerned about it is reasonable. I don’t think the Dodgers are there yet, but really dudes, you should probably start winning games.
Los Angeles got beat again last night and beat pretty convincingly. The Rockies came out of the box against Clayton Kershaw, starting the game out with a single, a double and then a three-run homer from Nolan Arenado. After the homer Mark Reynolds singled as well, meaning that Kershaw didn’t any of the first four batters he faced. They’d touch Kershaw for a single, a double and a sac fly in the third for their fourth run of the game off of the Dodgers ace, who wouldn’t make it through four innings.
After that the bullpen provided no relief, with Brock Stewart giving up two runs in an inning and a third and Edward Paredes allowing three runs to score without retiring a batter. He had help, as Josh Ravin walked in two of the runners Parades let reach.
Just an atrocious performance for a team some thought to be unstoppable a couple of weeks ago. Now they’ve lost seven in a row and 12 of their last 13.