Carlos Rodon to miss remainder of season with left shoulder inflammation

The White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, the team announced Friday. Rodon was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday after experiencing left shoulder stiffness and underwent an MRI prior to Friday’s game. He’s not expected to return before the end of the regular season, but should be in line to rejoin the team by spring.

Rodon, 24, tossed just 69 1/3 innings during his third campaign with the White Sox. He saw his season severely shortened by a 90-day case of bursitis in his left biceps and finished his 2017 run with a 4.15 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 9.9 SO/9 over 12 starts. He’ll undergo additional tests next week, which should give the White Sox a clearer timetable for his return.

In the meantime, the club bolstered their pitching staff with right-handers Chris Volstad and Al Alburquerque, whose contracts were purchased from Triple-A Charlotte following Friday’s news. Manager Rick Renteria told reporters that he plans on keeping Volstad’s role flexible, as the 30-year-old has experience in the rotation and bullpen. The veteran righty is returning to the big leagues after a two-year hiatus and carries a 5.57 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 5.4 SO/9 over 118 innings in Triple-A this year.

