And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraSep 8, 2017, 7:38 AM EDT
Indians 11, White Sox 2: Cleveland wins its 15th straight and it came in a laugher, with the Tribe offense jumping on White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey for seven runs in the first three innings. Corey Kluber didn’t need even half of that run support as he tied up the Chisox for seven innings, allowing only two runs on three hits and striking out 13. The last team to win at least 15 in a row was the 2002-03 Giants, who did it straddling the offseason. The last team to win as many as 15 in a single season was the 2002 A’s, who famously won 20 in a row between August 13 and September 4.

Yankees 9, Orioles 1: The Bombers hit four bombs, with Aaron Judge and Chase Headley hitting two-run homers and Starlin Castro and Todd Frazier adding solo shots. Judge has destroyed the Orioles this year. His line against them: .449/.603/1.082 with nine homers, 18 RBI and 19 walks. That’s just obscene.

Nationals 4, Phillies 3: Four wins in a row for the Nationals, whose magic number is now down to four. Trea Turner hit a two-run single in the sixth. Michael A. Taylor robbed Andres Blanco of a homer with a leaping grab. Everything’s coming up Nationals lately.

Braves 6, Marlins 5: One of the reasons Washington’s magic number is so low so early is because the Marlins are absolutely reeling. Miami has lost 10 of 11, including five straight. This one was a back-breaker, as the lowly Braves mounted a two-run rally in the ninth for a come-from-behind win. Brad Ziegler tried to nail it down, but Matt Adams doubled to lead off the inning, Nick Markakis pinch-ran for him and Ozzie Albies doubled Markakis in. After an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman and a ground out that erased Albies, Kurt Suzuki doubled home Freeman to give the Braves the walkoff win.

Cubs 8, Pirates 2: Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI and 2 walks and 2 runs scored. That makes for a very pretty and satisfying line in the box score. Ian Happ, who is from the Pittsburgh area, went 3-for-5 and scored twice. He also threw a runner out at the plate. Quite an improvement over the night before when he tripped over his own bat running out of the batter’s box.

Mets 7, Reds 2Brandon Nimmo hit two homers on a 3-for-4, three RBI day and Matt Harvey got his first win since May 28 with a five inning, two run, five-hit performance. It wasn’t a great outing — he only struck out one guy — but it’s an improvement over his last start.

Twins 4, Royals 2: Minnesota was down 2-1 after eight but rallied for three in the top of the ninth with a Brian Dozier sac fly and a two-run single from Jorge Polanco off of Kelvin Herrera with two outs. Not the sort of loss the Royals can take if they want to stay relevant in the AL Wild Card race. Kansas City falls to three and a half games back, but with four teams in between them and the the Twins, who remain a game up on the Angels for the second slot.

Padres 3, Cardinals 0: Clayton Richard tossed six shutout innings and three relievers finished it off. Wil Myers‘ two-run homer in the seventh was the big blow for the Padres. St. Louis had a chance in the ninth, rallying to load the bases with two outs, but Brad Hand struck out Dexter Fowler to end the threat.

Rockies 9, Dodgers 1: That’s seven straight losses for the Dodgers and this one hurt more as it came with their ace, Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Colorado was unimpressed, scoring three runs off of him in the first inning courtesy of a Nolan Arenado three-run homer and handing him his first loss since May 6. The bullpen didn’t fare much better. Josh Ravin gave up back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the seventh inning and the fans in Dodger Stadium rained down boos. L.A. is lucky the playoffs start in October and not September.

David Wright: “I’m not dying”

By Craig CalcaterraSep 8, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT
Mets third baseman David Wright had surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn rotator cuff. It was just the latest in a serious of major health issues that have kept Wright off the field for all but 75 games over the past three seasons.

Yesterday he met the New York press to talk about his latest surgery. The first few questions he received skewed dire, focusing on his legacy and the presumed end of his career and stuff. Wright felt the need to remind everyone in the room that, in the grand scheme, he’s OK:

“There’s a lot of questions like I’m dying. I’m not dying.”

Of course, given the history of less-than-forthcoming injury updates from the Mets, this should likely be viewed skeptically. Perhaps we should dispatch a reporter to the courthouse to see if anyone has filed a death certificate?

Seriously, though, the questions about Wright’s future are not out of line. Given the nature of his injuries, his age and the time he’s missed, it’s not unfair to ask whether he thinks he’ll ever play again. For Wright’s part he says he’s not done, though he did acknowledge yesterday that his days as a third baseman may be over. And he’s not making any guarantees that he’ll return. But he’s going to try:

“I still feel that there’s something I have to give. There’s only one way to find that out, [and that] is to get back out on the field and see what’s there.”

It’s unfortunate that what should be the end of Wright’s prime and the beginning of a long, gradual descent towards retirement, filled with “is he a Hall of Famer?” discussion has been replaced with questions about whether he’ll ever play again. Baseball can be tough on a body, though. Far tougher on some than others and, sadly, Wright is one of the some.

Here’s hoping he defies expectations and has a last hurrah in him.

Major League Teams lining up to have an awesome seven-year-old girl throw out a first pitch

By Craig CalcaterraSep 8, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT
At a time when natural disasters and political acrimony are filling up the newscasts, here’s a nice story to remind us that there is still goodness in this godforsaken world.

Hailey Dawson was born without three fingers on her right hand. To compensate she has a 3D-printed hand. Which looks pretty boss, actually. It’s like she’s a good version of the Winter Soldier or something. Anyway, Dawson, a baseball player and fan, has already thrown out the first pitch at Orioles and Nationals games. Now she wants to do the same for the other 28 teams. Bleacher Report has given her campaign a boost with this:

She’s getting a lot of takers in response to the video:

Also responding: the Pirates, Mets, Royals, Phillies, Padres, Dbacks and Giants. There may be more, actually. I strongly suspect she’ll get her wish to do it at all 30 parks at some point.

See, we can have nice things sometimes.

 