Together, the Indians and Diamondbacks have accomplished a first in baseball

The Indians beat the White Sox 5-1 on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 14 games. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 3-1 to run their winning streak to 13. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time in baseball history — spanning 142 years and over 2,800 team-seasons — that two teams have had concurrent winning streaks of at least 13 games. To paraphrase the great Jayson Stark, baseball is great because every day there’s always a chance you’ll see something that’s never happened before.
The Indians also had a 14-game winning streak last season, from June 17 to July 1. Per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, they’re the first team with winning streaks of at least 13 games in back-to-back seasons since the 1960-61 Yankees.
When the Indians last lost, on August 23 to the Red Sox, they held a 4.5-game lead over the Twins for first place in the AL Central. That lead is now 11 games. When the D-Backs last lost, also on August 23 to the Mets, they held a half-game lead over the Rockies for the first NL Wild Card slot. That lead is now 7.5 games.
Nobody dropped what they were doing to pay attention when the Red Sox claimed pitcher Doug Fister off of waivers from the Angels in June. The right-hander put up unimpressive numbers in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake. Combined with his age and coming off of two lackluster seasons in 2015-16, the expectation was that Fister would simply eat some innings at the back of the Red Sox rotation as needed and that was it.
Little did anyone know that Fister would turn out to be a godsend for the Red Sox. Things didn’t start out impressively, as he gave up 12 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings across his first three starts. The Red Sox intermittently used him out of the bullpen and the rotation towards the end of July before he became a permanent fixture in the rotation. In seven starts since July 31, Fister has a 2.79 ERA with a 44/14 K/BB ratio in 48 1/3 innings. The Red Sox won five of those seven starts. The club has been able to hold onto first place in the AL East as a result, leading the Yankees by four games.
It was hard to see Fister’s production coming. He hadn’t put up a strikeout rate above 15 percent since 2013 (the league average is above 20 percent). His walk rate increased from 3.6 percent in ’14 to eight percent in ’16. After peaking with a 54.3 percent ground ball rate in ’14, it dropped to 45 percent over the last two seasons. His fastball velocity struggled to stay above 87 MPH. This year? While he has a high 9.9 percent walk rate, his strikeout rate is way up, near 21 percent. His ground ball rate is back to 50 percent. He’s averaging close to 90 MPH on his fastball. While Fister is not back to his 2013 self, when he pitched 208 2/3 innings with a 3.67 ERA, his peripherals indicate he’s a pitcher the Red Sox can actually feel comfortable relying on as the regular season winds down and the postseason begans. And they may have to.
The Nationals are calling up top prospect Victor Robles.
Robles, who is only 20, has hit an impressive .300/.382/.493 with 10 home runs and 27 stolen bases in 114 games this season between High-A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg. Robles is an outfielder who is considered one of baseball’s top prospects. He is the complete package too, possessing superior speed, power, on-base ability and defensive skill.
It’s not clear how much he is going to play, but given the Nats’ comfortable division lead, he could get a lengthy September audition to see if he’s ready to step in for Jayson Werth, who will likely be leaving via free agency after the season.