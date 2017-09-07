The Nationals are calling up top prospect Victor Robles.

No one knows what Hurricane Irma might bring to Florida in general or to the Tampa Bay area specifically, but the Rays and Yankees are trying to figure out a plan for next week’s series, which is scheduled to kick off Monday when Irma is supposed to be in Florida.

The Yankees and Rays are scheduled to play in The Bronx from September 26-28, but just as the Rangers were unwilling to make a flip-flop work in the wake of Harvey, it sounds like the Yankees are equally unwilling. Here’s Joe Girardi, speaking to the Daily News, when asked about a flipping series:

“I think the trouble with that is people have bought tickets for those games. That’s the problem for us and I don’t think that’s fair to do for our fans. So, well you can just flip the tickets, well people plan trips around that. So I don’t think that’s fair.”

This was roughly the Rangers’ explanation. Which is legitimate when you think about it. No matter what happens it seems like the fans in Florida will be out of luck next week, and messing with a series in a few weeks isn’t going to change that. Of course, it’s not Joe Girardi’s call, so what will actually happen is not yet clear.

The Daily News speculates that next week’s series could be moved to a neutral site, such as Camden Yards or possibly the White Sox’ park. Girardi wonders if they can’t simply postpone Monday and then possible do a doubleheader on Tuesday or Wednesday if the area is spared major damage. For the record, the Marlins are not scheduled to play in Miami until next weekend, so there’s more time to make a decision about their next home games.

I suspect Major League Baseball will weigh in on this fairly soon.

