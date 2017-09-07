The Dodgers skid is bad, but hardly unprecedented

The Los Angeles Dodgers still hold a commanding lead in the NL West and still have the best record in baseball, but they have lost six in a row and eleven of twelve. This has some Dodgers fans panicking, and wondering if a season that once seemed destined for the history books will end with yet another ignominious playoff exit.
While it’s every fan’s God-given right to panic, there’s a difference between panic and despair for the future. The former is an emotional response to bad stuff. The latter carries with it some amount of pessimism that is roughly based on reason. “They stink now,” the despairing Dodgers fan says, “so the NLDS is gonna be the end of it.”
Bah. This may be a crappy stretch for the Dodgers, but despairing fans should know that basically every great team — including World Series champions — go one one or two skids a year. Here some of the more notable ones from World Series champs since we began this website:
- 2016 Cubs: Lost nine of ten between June 30 and July 9 and eight of twelve between May 11 and May 23;
- 2015 Royals: Lost nine of eleven between May 24 and June 6 and nine of twelve between Septemeber 4 and September 16;
- 2014 Giants: Lost six of seven and seven of nine in early to mid August and six of eight between September 19 and September 26;
- 2013 Red Sox: Lost nine of eleven between May 3 and May 14 and seven of ten between August 8 and August 18;
- 2012 Giants: Lost seven of ten between May 1 and May 11, seven of nine between June 29 and July 8 and seven of eight between July 25 and August 2;
- 2011 Cardinals: Lost twelve of fifteen between June 10 and June 26;
- 2010 Giants: Lost seven of nine between May 17 and May 26 and nine of ten between June 23 and July 2; finally
- 2009 Yankees: Lost seven if nine between May 2 and May 12 and nine of thirteen between June 9 and June 23. They also lost three of their last four heading into the playoffs if you care about such things.
The point here isn’t that the Dodgers will definitely be OK. They may not be! The point is that every team has a bad skid or three from time to time, World Series winners included. The Dodgers losing these games are less preferable than them winning them, obviously, but their losing them carries no predictive value whatsoever.
So dudes: stop panicking. Or, if you can’t do that, at least stop despairing.
The New York Daily News reports that former Yankees player, manager and general manager Gene Michael has died of a heart attack at the age of 79.
Michael was signed by the Pirates and played for them as a rookie in 1966 and then played the 1967 season with the Dodgers after being traded for Maury Wills. That offseason the Yankees purchased his contract and he played for them for seven seasons before finishing his career with the Tigers in 1975. For his career he was a .229/.288/.284 hitter. His nickname, “Stick,” came from his tall, slender build, not his offensive prowess, obviously. Mostly a shortstop, Michael was kept around for his glove.
Following his playing career he became a Yankees coach and minor league manager before taking over as the major league skipper in 1981. He’d be relieved of his duties in the middle of that pennant winning season and then rehired 15 games into the 1982 season, replacing Bob Lemon, the man who had replaced him the season before. Michael would then be removed again after 86 games in favor of Clyde King. In both 1981 and 1982 he’d have a higher winning percentage than either of his predecessors or successors. Of course, during the height of George Steinbrenner’s managerial carousel winning and losing was often secondary, as The Boss didn’t take well to people who didn’t cow to him. Michael would manager the Cubs in 1986 and 1987 before returning to the Yankees in 1990. Over the next four years he’d have his greatest success and build both his and the Yankees’ legacy.
George Steinbrenner hired Michael as the team’s general manager in early 1990. On July 30, 1990, Steinbrenner was banned permanently from day-to-day management of the Yankees by MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent for paying a gambler named Howie Spira $40,000 to dig up dirt on Dave Winfield. While that was bad for Steinbrenner it was great for the Yankees, as Michael now had a free hand to run the front office. The work he did during Steinbrenner’s suspension — and during Steinbrenner’s slightly more hands-off, post-suspension years — built the Yankees modern dynasty.
Michael drafted or signed the “Core Four” of Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada. He also traded Roberto Kelly for Paul O’Neill. Steinbrenner fired Michael in 1995, but the groundwork for five World Championships between 1996 and 2009 had been laid. In 1996 Michael was hired as a vice-president of scouting and would serve in other front office capacities for the Yankees for the rest of his life.
The story of the New York Yankees of the past 40 years usually begins with Steinbrenner. But if it wasn’t for Gene Michael, there’s a good chance that the story would be much shorter. Rest in peace, Stick Michael: the man who built the Jeter-Era New York Yankees.
This little brouhaha is never going to end, apparently. Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Red Sox have sent what they consider to be video evidence to Rob Manfred’s office showing a YES Network camera pointed at Boston’s bench coach, which they say was done in order to steal signs.
Rather than just a random shot of a coach on a bench, which most broadcasters do, Olney’s source tells him that YES Network maintained a fixed camera on bench coach Gary DiSarcina and that the Sox were so concerned about it that they had him change positions in the dugout so he couldn’t be seen by the camera.
The best thing in his report, though, is how MLB was apparently trying to keep this little tit-for-tat on the downlow before the New York Times scooped them:
Sources also indicated on Wednesday afternoon that as this issue began to fester in recent weeks, the hope of the commissioner’s office was that the rivals would keep their sign-stealing allegations under wraps and out of public consumption.
But the New York Times broke the news Tuesday afternoon of the Yankees’ allegations of the Red Sox stealing signs, exposing a story that now promises to hang over the two teams well into 2018.
So far there has been zero public word from MLB regarding any of this, which in turn, has led to these little accusations and counter-accusations being given to the press, so great job guys!