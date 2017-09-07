Red Sox have sent video to commissioner alleging Yankees sign-stealing

This little brouhaha is never going to end, apparently. Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Red Sox have sent what they consider to be video evidence to Rob Manfred’s office showing a YES Network camera pointed at Boston’s bench coach, which they say was done in order to steal signs.

Rather than just a random shot of a coach on a bench, which most broadcasters do, Olney’s source tells him that YES Network maintained a fixed camera on bench coach Gary DiSarcina and that the Sox were so concerned about it that they had him change positions in the dugout so he couldn’t be seen by the camera.

The best thing in his report, though, is how MLB was apparently trying to keep this little tit-for-tat on the downlow before the New York Times scooped them:

Sources also indicated on Wednesday afternoon that as this issue began to fester in recent weeks, the hope of the commissioner’s office was that the rivals would keep their sign-stealing allegations under wraps and out of public consumption. But the New York Times broke the news Tuesday afternoon of the Yankees’ allegations of the Red Sox stealing signs, exposing a story that now promises to hang over the two teams well into 2018.

So far there has been zero public word from MLB regarding any of this, which in turn, has led to these little accusations and counter-accusations being given to the press, so great job guys!

