Red Sox have sent video to commissioner alleging Yankees sign-stealing

This little brouhaha is never going to end, apparently. Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Red Sox have sent what they consider to be video evidence to Rob Manfred’s office showing a YES Network camera pointed at Boston’s bench coach, which they say was done in order to steal signs.
Rather than just a random shot of a coach on a bench, which most broadcasters do, Olney’s source tells him that YES Network maintained a fixed camera on bench coach Gary DiSarcina and that the Sox were so concerned about it that they had him change positions in the dugout so he couldn’t be seen by the camera.
The best thing in his report, though, is how MLB was apparently trying to keep this little tit-for-tat on the downlow before the New York Times scooped them:
Sources also indicated on Wednesday afternoon that as this issue began to fester in recent weeks, the hope of the commissioner’s office was that the rivals would keep their sign-stealing allegations under wraps and out of public consumption.
But the New York Times broke the news Tuesday afternoon of the Yankees’ allegations of the Red Sox stealing signs, exposing a story that now promises to hang over the two teams well into 2018.
So far there has been zero public word from MLB regarding any of this, which in turn, has led to these little accusations and counter-accusations being given to the press, so great job guys!
Danny Salazar‘s return to the Indians’ rotation lasted only one start. Paul Hoynes of the Plain Dealer reports that the club is moving Salazar to the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona plans to use him in a two- or three-inning appearance starting on Sunday.
Salazar, 27, had been on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right elbow. He recorded only two outs before exiting in his start against the White Sox on Tuesday, yielding four runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
On the season, Salazar owns a 4.66 ERA with a 129/40 K/BB ratio in 92 2/3 innings. The Indians are likely preparing to enter the playoffs with a rotation that doesn’t include Salazar, though things could change in the next few weeks.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge entered Thursday afternoon’s game against the Orioles with 38 home runs, tying him with Wally Berger and Frank Robinson for the most home runs hit in a season by a rookie. The slugger mashed a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, boosting the Yankees’ lead to 3-0, to take sole possession of second place.
The record is held by Mark McGwire, who hit 49 dingers for the Athletics in 1987. Judge will need to hit 10 home runs over the final 23 games of the season. If it’s first-half Judge we’re talking about, that’d be no problem, but second-half Judge has been a less powerful hitter. He hit 30 home runs in 366 PA (one homer per 12.2 PA) in the first half, but has managed just 13 in 314 (one homer per 24.1 PA) in the second half.
Overall, Judge is batting .276/.412/.574 with 87 RBI and 104 runs scored along with the 39 round-trippers.