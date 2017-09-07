Odubel Herrera extends hitting streak to 20 games

With a third-inning double against the Nationals on Thursday evening, Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 20 games. According to Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that’s the longest streak in the majors this season. Only three other players — Jose Altuve, Bryce Harper, and Whit Merrifield — got a hitting streak to 19 games.

That seemed low, so I looked up the longest hit streaks of this decade. There have only been 42 hitting streaks since 2010 that went at least 20 games. The longest last season was Freddie Freeman‘s 30-gamer. There were only six streaks that lasted 20 games in 2016. Four in 2015, peaking at 26 games. Five in 2014, also peaking at 26. There have been only three games reaching the 30-game plateau this decade: Dan Uggla (33 in 2011), Freeman, and Andre Ethier (30 in 2011). Interesting.

Herrera added a single in the fifth, making him 2-for-2 with a walk on the evening. He entered Thursday’s action batting .288/.333/.465 with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, and 52 runs scored in 472 plate appearances.

