Odubel Herrera extends hitting streak to 20 games

With a third-inning double against the Nationals on Thursday evening, Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 20 games. According to Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that’s the longest streak in the majors this season. Only three other players — Jose Altuve, Bryce Harper, and Whit Merrifield — got a hitting streak to 19 games.
That seemed low, so I looked up the longest hit streaks of this decade. There have only been 42 hitting streaks since 2010 that went at least 20 games. The longest last season was Freddie Freeman‘s 30-gamer. There were only six streaks that lasted 20 games in 2016. Four in 2015, peaking at 26 games. Five in 2014, also peaking at 26. There have been only three games reaching the 30-game plateau this decade: Dan Uggla (33 in 2011), Freeman, and Andre Ethier (30 in 2011). Interesting.
Herrera added a single in the fifth, making him 2-for-2 with a walk on the evening. He entered Thursday’s action batting .288/.333/.465 with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, and 52 runs scored in 472 plate appearances.
Danny Salazar‘s return to the Indians’ rotation lasted only one start. Paul Hoynes of the Plain Dealer reports that the club is moving Salazar to the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona plans to use him in a two- or three-inning appearance starting on Sunday.
Salazar, 27, had been on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right elbow. He recorded only two outs before exiting in his start against the White Sox on Tuesday, yielding four runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
On the season, Salazar owns a 4.66 ERA with a 129/40 K/BB ratio in 92 2/3 innings. The Indians are likely preparing to enter the playoffs with a rotation that doesn’t include Salazar, though things could change in the next few weeks.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge entered Thursday afternoon’s game against the Orioles with 38 home runs, tying him with Wally Berger and Frank Robinson for the most home runs hit in a season by a rookie. The slugger mashed a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, boosting the Yankees’ lead to 3-0, to take sole possession of second place.
The record is held by Mark McGwire, who hit 49 dingers for the Athletics in 1987. Judge will need to hit 10 home runs over the final 23 games of the season. If it’s first-half Judge we’re talking about, that’d be no problem, but second-half Judge has been a less powerful hitter. He hit 30 home runs in 366 PA (one homer per 12.2 PA) in the first half, but has managed just 13 in 314 (one homer per 24.1 PA) in the second half.
Overall, Judge is batting .276/.412/.574 with 87 RBI and 104 runs scored along with the 39 round-trippers.