Nationals calling up top prospect Victor Robles

The Nationals are calling up top prospect Victor Robles.

Robles, who is only 20, has hit an impressive .300/.382/.493 with 10 home runs and 27 stolen bases in 114 games this season between High-A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg. Robles is an outfielder who is considered one of baseball’s top prospects. He is the complete package too, possessing superior speed, power, on-base ability and defensive skill.

It’s not clear how much he is going to play, but given the Nats’ comfortable division lead, he could get a lengthy September audition to see if he’s ready to step in for Jayson Werth, who will likely be leaving via free agency after the season.

