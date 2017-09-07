Keith Olbermann is really mad about Mark Reynolds eating sunflower seeds for some reason

GQ’s Keith Olbermann was watching some baseball on Tuesday night, specifically the Giants-Rockies game. He observed first baseman Mark Reynolds tipping an open bag into his mouth — sunflower seeds — and tweeted about it. The Rockies zinged him pretty good in response.

Have you watched baseball ever? pic.twitter.com/9DSUvhsW1J — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 6, 2017

Everyone had a quick laugh at his expense, and the whole thing was forgotten until Olbermann decided this was a hill upon which to die on Thursday.

Hey – just saw this. Yeah. Kinda. Anchored your expansion draft. But I stick to major league games. Seeds are eaten in the dugout. https://t.co/ODPyyDnzm0 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 7, 2017

Doesn't matter if it's food or seeds. It's on the field. With the ball in play. There's a reason they've won 1 postseason G since the '07 CS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 7, 2017

There’s no rule against players eating on the field. We’ve been given great moments like this as a result:

For a long, long time, players using chewing tobacco was as much a part of the game as the crack of the bat and the smell of the grass. Sunflower seeds, too, to a lesser extent. As we learned more about the dangers of tobacco, its use waned and players started chewing gum and eating sunflower seeds more. If you ask me, that’s a good thing.

Not to Olbermann. I’m not sure I get why this is even an issue. Who is hurt by players eating sunflower seeds on the field? The shells just decompose back into the earth; it isn’t as if the stadium employees have to dispose of thousands of sunflower seed shells the way they do in the dugout. The salt on the seeds is bad for birds, but I doubt Olbermann is arguing from a bird’s rights perspective.

At any rate, I’m not sure the Rockies’ lack of postseason success from 2008-16 can be tied to Mark Reynolds’ on-field sunflower seed habit in 2017.

Follow @Baer_Bill