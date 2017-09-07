Indians win their 15th consecutive game

The Indians are now proud owners of a 15-game winning streak after defeating the White Sox 11-2 in Chicago on Thursday evening. The offense jumped on White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey for seven runs in the first three innings and never looked back.
Four runs came in the first inning on an RBI double from Austin Jackson and a three-run home run from Edwin Encarnacion. After the White Sox got solo homers from Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Abreu to cut the lead in half, the Indians got a run back in the second on Francisco Lindor‘s solo homer. In the third, Erik Gonzalez blasted a two-run shot to make it 7-2. Gonzalez added a sacrifice fly and Greg Allen hit a two-run homer in a three-run seventh. Gonzalez tacked on a solo homer in the ninth.
Meanwhile, Corey Kluber was excellent. He gave up just the two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 13. He’s strengthening his case in the AL Cy Young Award race. The right-hander now has a 2.56 ERA with a 235/34 K/BB ratio in 175 2/3 innings.
Shawn Armstrong pitched a scoreless eighth in relief of Kluber. Craig Breslow tossed a scoreless ninth to seal the deal.
The Indians’ 15-game winning streak is only the 23rd streak of at least that length dating back to 1913, according to Baseball Reference. The last team to win at least 15 in a row was the 2002-03 Giants, who won 15 straight from September 20, 2002 to April 7, 2003. Within one season, the 2002 Athletics have that honor. They won 20 straight between August 13 and September 4. The longest winning streak without a tie since 1913 is 21 by the 1935 Cubs (September 4-27). The 1916 New York Giants won 26 games without losing, but also had a tie in the 13th game of a 27-game span.
With a third-inning double against the Nationals on Thursday evening, Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 20 games. According to Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that’s the longest streak in the majors this season. Only three other players — Jose Altuve, Bryce Harper, and Whit Merrifield — got a hitting streak to 19 games.
That seemed low, so I looked up the longest hit streaks of this decade. There have only been 42 hitting streaks since 2010 that went at least 20 games. The longest last season was Freddie Freeman‘s 30-gamer. There were only six streaks that lasted 20 games in 2016. Four in 2015, peaking at 26 games. Five in 2014, also peaking at 26. There have been only three games reaching the 30-game plateau this decade: Dan Uggla (33 in 2011), Freeman, and Andre Ethier (30 in 2011). Interesting.
Herrera added a single in the fifth, making him 2-for-2 with a walk on the evening. He entered Thursday’s action batting .288/.333/.465 with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, and 52 runs scored in 472 plate appearances.
Danny Salazar‘s return to the Indians’ rotation lasted only one start. Paul Hoynes of the Plain Dealer reports that the club is moving Salazar to the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona plans to use him in a two- or three-inning appearance starting on Sunday.
Salazar, 27, had been on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right elbow. He recorded only two outs before exiting in his start against the White Sox on Tuesday, yielding four runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
On the season, Salazar owns a 4.66 ERA with a 129/40 K/BB ratio in 92 2/3 innings. The Indians are likely preparing to enter the playoffs with a rotation that doesn’t include Salazar, though things could change in the next few weeks.