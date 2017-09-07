Jason Miller/Getty Images

Doug Fister has been aces for Red Sox

By Bill BaerSep 7, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT
3 Comments

Nobody dropped what they were doing to pay attention when the Red Sox claimed pitcher Doug Fister off of waivers from the Angels in June. The right-hander put up unimpressive numbers in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake. Combined with his age and coming off of two lackluster seasons in 2015-16, the expectation was that Fister would simply eat some innings at the back of the Red Sox rotation as needed and that was it.

Little did anyone know that Fister would turn out to be a godsend for the Red Sox. Things didn’t start out impressively, as he gave up 12 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings across his first three starts. The Red Sox intermittently used him out of the bullpen and the rotation towards the end of July before he became a permanent fixture in the rotation. In seven starts since July 31, Fister has a 2.79 ERA with a 44/14 K/BB ratio in 48 1/3 innings. The Red Sox won five of those seven starts. The club has been able to hold onto first place in the AL East as a result, leading the Yankees by four games.

It was hard to see Fister’s production coming. He hadn’t put up a strikeout rate above 15 percent since 2013 (the league average is above 20 percent). His walk rate increased from 3.6 percent in ’14 to eight percent in ’16. After peaking with a 54.3 percent ground ball rate in ’14, it dropped to 45 percent over the last two seasons. His fastball velocity struggled to stay above 87 MPH. This year? While he has a high 9.9 percent walk rate, his strikeout rate is way up, near 21 percent. His ground ball rate is back to 50 percent. He’s averaging close to 90 MPH on his fastball. While Fister is not back to his 2013 self, when he pitched 208 2/3 innings with a 3.67 ERA, his peripherals indicate he’s a pitcher the Red Sox can actually feel comfortable relying on as the regular season winds down and the postseason begans. And they may have to.

Indians to move Danny Salazar to the bullpen

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 7, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Danny Salazar‘s return to the Indians’ rotation lasted only one start. Paul Hoynes of the Plain Dealer reports that the club is moving Salazar to the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona plans to use him in a two- or three-inning appearance starting on Sunday.

Salazar, 27, had been on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right elbow. He recorded only two outs before exiting in his start against the White Sox on Tuesday, yielding four runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.

On the season, Salazar owns a 4.66 ERA with a 129/40 K/BB ratio in 92 2/3 innings. The Indians are likely preparing to enter the playoffs with a rotation that doesn’t include Salazar, though things could change in the next few weeks.

Video: Aaron Judge hits 39th homer, second-most in a season by a rookie

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 7, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge entered Thursday afternoon’s game against the Orioles with 38 home runs, tying him with Wally Berger and Frank Robinson for the most home runs hit in a season by a rookie. The slugger mashed a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, boosting the Yankees’ lead to 3-0, to take sole possession of second place.

The record is held by Mark McGwire, who hit 49 dingers for the Athletics in 1987. Judge will need to hit 10 home runs over the final 23 games of the season. If it’s first-half Judge we’re talking about, that’d be no problem, but second-half Judge has been a less powerful hitter. He hit 30 home runs in 366 PA (one homer per 12.2 PA) in the first half, but has managed just 13 in 314 (one homer per 24.1 PA) in the second half.

Overall, Judge is batting .276/.412/.574 with 87 RBI and 104 runs scored along with the 39 round-trippers.