Dodgers skid is bad, but hardly unprecedented

By Craig CalcaterraSep 7, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Dodgers still hold a commanding lead in the NL West and still have the best record in baseball, but they have lost six in a row and eleven of twelve. This has some Dodgers fans panicking, and wondering if a season that once seemed destined for the history books will end with yet another ignominious playoff exit.

While it’s every fan’s God-given right to panic, there’s a difference between panic and despair for the future. The former is an emotional response to bad stuff. The latter carries with it some amount of pessimism that is roughly based on reason. “They stink now,” the despairing Dodgers fan says, “so the NLDS is gonna be the end of it.”

Bah. This may be a crappy stretch for the Dodgers, but despairing fans should know that basically every great team — including World Series champions — go one one or two skids a year. Here some of the more notable ones from World Series champs since we began this website:

  • 2016 Cubs: Lost nine of ten between June 30 and July 9 and eight of twelve between May 11 and May 23;
  • 2015 Royals: Lost nine of eleven between May 24 and June 6 and nine of twelve between Septemeber 4 and September 16;
  • 2014 Giants: Lost six of seven and seven of nine in early to mid August and six of eight between September 19 and September 26;
  • 2013 Red Sox: Lost nine of eleven between May 3 and May 14 and seven of ten between August 8 and August 18;
  • 2012 Giants: Lost seven of ten between May 1 and May 11, seven of nine between June 29 and July 8 and seven of eight between July 25 and August 2;
  • 2011 Cardinals: Lost twelve of fifteen between June 10 and June 26;
  • 2010 Giants: Lost seven of nine between May 17 and May 26 and nine of ten between June 23 and July 2; finally
  • 2009 Yankees: Lost seven if nine between May 2 and May 12 and nine of thirteen between June 9 and June 23. They also lost three of their last four heading into the playoffs if you care about such things.

The point here isn’t that the Dodgers will definitely be OK. They may not be! The point is that every team has a bad skid or three from time to time, World Series winners included. The Dodgers losing these games are less preferable than them winning them, obviously, but their losing them carries no predictive value whatsoever.

So dudes: stop panicking. Or, if you can’t do that, at least stop despairing.

Indians to move Danny Salazar to the bullpen

By Bill BaerSep 7, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT
Danny Salazar‘s return to the Indians’ rotation lasted only one start. Paul Hoynes of the Plain Dealer reports that the club is moving Salazar to the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona plans to use him in a two- or three-inning appearance starting on Sunday.

Salazar, 27, had been on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right elbow. He recorded only two outs before exiting in his start against the White Sox on Tuesday, yielding four runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.

On the season, Salazar owns a 4.66 ERA with a 129/40 K/BB ratio in 92 2/3 innings. The Indians are likely preparing to enter the playoffs with a rotation that doesn’t include Salazar, though things could change in the next few weeks.

Video: Aaron Judge hits 39th homer, second-most in a season by a rookie

By Bill BaerSep 7, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge entered Thursday afternoon’s game against the Orioles with 38 home runs, tying him with Wally Berger and Frank Robinson for the most home runs hit in a season by a rookie. The slugger mashed a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, boosting the Yankees’ lead to 3-0, to take sole possession of second place.

The record is held by Mark McGwire, who hit 49 dingers for the Athletics in 1987. Judge will need to hit 10 home runs over the final 23 games of the season. If it’s first-half Judge we’re talking about, that’d be no problem, but second-half Judge has been a less powerful hitter. He hit 30 home runs in 366 PA (one homer per 12.2 PA) in the first half, but has managed just 13 in 314 (one homer per 24.1 PA) in the second half.

Overall, Judge is batting .276/.412/.574 with 87 RBI and 104 runs scored along with the 39 round-trippers.