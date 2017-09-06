We should probably be talking about Luis Castillo more

No, not that Luis Castillo. He’s been out of baseball since 2010. I’m talking about the Reds’ pitcher. The 24-year-old right-hander has been well-traveled in his brief professional career. He signed with the Giants in 2014 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. The club traded him to the Marlins in the Casey McGehee trade in December 2014. Last year, the Marlins shipped him to the Padres in the Andrew Cashner trade which also involved Colin Rea. Rea was found to be damaged goods, so the Marlins sent him back and the Padres gave Castillo back to the Marlins. In January this year, the Marlins traded Castillo to the Reds in the Dan Straily deal.
Castillo throws his four-seam fastball in the high-90’s and complements it with a change-up. He also occasionally throws a sinker and a slider, according to Brooks Baseball. Teams were well aware of Castillo’s potential, which is why he’s been involved in so many deals already. His minor league numbers were impressive and he skipped right from Double-A to the majors in June after posting a 2.58 ERA with Pensacola. In 14 major league starts entering Wednesday’s affair with the Brewers, Castillo was a meager 2-7 but sported an impressive 3.32 ERA with an 88/32 K/BB ratio in 81 1/3 innings.
The good times kept rolling for Castillo, who tossed eight innings of one-run ball against the Brewers. He yielded only four hits, walked none, and struck out a career-high 10 batters. Among National League starters (min. 80 innings), only nine starters have a better ERA. His 27.3 percent strikeout rate is ninth-best in the NL and his average of 3.06 strikeouts for each walk is 20th-best.
Wednesday’s outing is Castillo’s last of the season. He’s at 169 1/3 innings combined this season, a career-high for him as a professional pitcher. Castillo hasn’t gotten much fanfare because he’s pitching for the 61-79 Reds, but he’s definitely a pitcher to keep on the radar going into 2018.
Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton had to leave Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Brewers after being hit on the hand attempting to bunt in the bottom of the first inning. The Reds announced after the game that he suffered a fractured left thumb and is expected to go on the 10-day disabled list.
Hamilton finished the at-bat, flying out, but was replaced by Phillip Ervin in the third inning. On the season, Hamilton is hitting .248/.299/.333 with 82 runs scored and 58 stolen bases in 600 plate appearances. He is one stolen base shy of setting a new career-high.
A fractured thumb usually needs four to six weeks to heal, so Hamilton’s season is likely over. Even if Hamilton’s timetable is quicker, the last-place, 61-79 Reds have nothing left to play for in September, so it wouldn’t make sense to rush him back.
A week ago the Pirates waived reliever Juan Nicasio. It was a strange move, as he has been pretty dang effective this year. Pirates GM Neal Huntington explained the move at the time as a strategic one, aimed at both moving on from Nicasio, who is not in the Pirates’ 2018 plans due to his impending free agency while keeping him away from a “direct competitor,” if he was simply released or dealt after being claimed on revocable waivers. On outright waivers teams with bad records can claim him for nothing, so it was less likely that he’d go to a good team. He ended up being claimed by the Phillies.
So much for that plan, because now the Phillies have traded Nicasio to one of the Pirates’ “direct competitors”
Nicasio is still a free agent after this season, so he can go anywhere. But it’s hard to see how this is not the outcome Neal Huntington claimed he was trying to avoid when he let Nicasio go.
In any event, the Phillies get send infield prospect Eliezer Alvarez back from the Cardinals. Nicasio can’t pitch for the Cardinals in the playoffs if they make it, but he can certainly help them get there. I’m sure Pirates fans are pleased that he’ll help them along.