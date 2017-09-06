Video: Matt Chapman ejected after having a few words with Juan Graterol

Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was ejected by home plate umpire Mike Everitt in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday’s afternoon game. As Chapman stepped into the batter’s box he had a few words with Angels catcher Juan Graterol, who stood up and flipped his mask up to confront Chapman. Chapman was ejected and manager Bob Melvin came out to argue with Everitt on his player’s behalf.

Matt Chapman ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/Z0GuwIGc5N — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 6, 2017

The confrontation apparently started because the Angels felt Khris Davis was tipping pitches from second base in the second inning, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

Chapman was replaced by Renato Nunez, who struck out.

The game is only in the fifth inning. Hopefully the drama ends there, but there’s plenty of ballgame left. The Athletics hold a 1-0 lead thanks to a solo home run from Davis, who now leads the American League with 39 home runs.

