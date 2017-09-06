The Diamondbacks have not trailed for 98 innings

Yesterday I wrote about how the Cleveland Indians had not trailed for 67 innings. I was super impressed! But — chalk it up to Ohio bias? — I was also missing the fact that the Arizona Diamondbacks have been far more impressive in this regard. The Dbacks have not trailed for 98 innings.

The last time they were behind: August 25, when the Giants took a 1-0 lead on them in the second inning. In the bottom of the third the Snakes put up four runs and won the game. They’ve been tied a few times since, but they have not trailed anyone. And, of course, they have won 12 games in a row overall.

According to Major League Baseball, the all-time record for innings played without trailing is 103. So tune in to the Dbacks-Dodgers game tonight and see if Arizona can make history.

Follow @craigcalcaterra