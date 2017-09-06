The Diamondbacks’ streak of consecutive innings without trailing has ended

The Diamondbacks came into Wednesday night’s game against the Dodgers on a 12-game winning streak. Perhaps just as impressively, the club hadn’t trailed in 98 innings, which is only five innings shy of the major league record.
Unfortunately for the D-Backs, their streak ended early as the Dodgers pushed across a run in the bottom of the first inning. Chris Taylor doubled, moved to third on a fly out, and scored on a Cody Bellinger ground out. It’s the first time the club has trailed since the second inning on August 25 against the Giants.
The D-Backs still have plenty of time to keep their winning streak alive, but Taijuan Walker will have to outduel Kenta Maeda.
Pablo Sandoval‘s reunion with the Giants hasn’t gone as either side expected. Sandoval was cast off after a tumultuous and unproductive tenure with the Red Sox and returned to San Francisco, the team with which he won three World Series and garnered an enthusiastic fan base. Unfortunately, he’s hit even worse with the Giants (.505 OPS) than he did with the Red Sox (.622).
Even worse, Sandoval entered Wednesday night’s game against the Rockies hitless in his last 37 at-bats. With one more hitless at-bat, he’d set a new Giants record. Sandoval pinch-hit for starter Johnny Cueto to lead off the top of the sixth and was called out on strikes against reliever Jeff Hoffman, making him the official record-holder. Sandoval’s last hit came on August 25 when he singled against Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke in the fifth inning.
Sandoval’s overall stats on the season aren’t pretty. Between both teams, he’s slashing .199/.257/.303 with five home runs, 16 RBI, and 21 runs scored in 218 plate appearances. At -1.0 WAR, according to FanGraphs, only five players have been less productive (min. 200 PA): Albert Pujols (-1.5), Carlos Gonzalez (-1.2), Trevor Plouffe (-1.2), Tommy Joseph (-1.1), and Victor Martinez (-1.1). Yikes.
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ grounded out in the top of the fourth inning. To make matters worse, he tripped over his own bat as he just got out of the batter’s box.
Fortunately, Happ wasn’t injured and we can all have a laugh at his expense.