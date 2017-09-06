The Diamondbacks’ streak of consecutive innings without trailing has ended

The Diamondbacks came into Wednesday night’s game against the Dodgers on a 12-game winning streak. Perhaps just as impressively, the club hadn’t trailed in 98 innings, which is only five innings shy of the major league record.

Unfortunately for the D-Backs, their streak ended early as the Dodgers pushed across a run in the bottom of the first inning. Chris Taylor doubled, moved to third on a fly out, and scored on a Cody Bellinger ground out. It’s the first time the club has trailed since the second inning on August 25 against the Giants.

The D-Backs still have plenty of time to keep their winning streak alive, but Taijuan Walker will have to outduel Kenta Maeda.

