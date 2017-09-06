The Cardinals acquire Juan Nicasio from the Phillies

A week ago the Pirates waived reliever Juan Nicasio. It was a strange move, as he has been pretty dang effective this year. Pirates GM Neal Huntington explained the move at the time as a strategic one, aimed at both moving on from Nicasio, who is not in the Pirates’ 2018 plans due to his impending free agency while keeping him away from a “direct competitor,” if he was simply released or dealt after being claimed on revocable waivers. On outright waivers teams with bad records can claim him for nothing, so it was less likely that he’d go to a good team. He ended up being claimed by the Phillies.
So much for that plan, because now the Phillies have traded Nicasio to one of the Pirates’ “direct competitors”
Nicasio is still a free agent after this season, so he can go anywhere. But it’s hard to see how this is not the outcome Neal Huntington claimed he was trying to avoid when he let Nicasio go.
In any event, the Phillies get send infield prospect Eliezer Alvarez back from the Cardinals. Nicasio can’t pitch for the Cardinals in the playoffs if they make it, but he can certainly help them get there. I’m sure Pirates fans are pleased that he’ll help them along.
Yesterday I wrote about how the Cleveland Indians had not trailed for 67 innings. I was super impressed! But — chalk it up to Ohio bias? — I was also missing the fact that the Arizona Diamondbacks have been far more impressive in this regard. The Dbacks have not trailed for 98 innings.
The last time they were behind: August 25, when the Giants took a 1-0 lead on them in the second inning. In the bottom of the third the Snakes put up four runs and won the game. They’ve been tied a few times since, but they have not trailed anyone. And, of course, they have won 12 games in a row overall.
According to Major League Baseball, the all-time record for innings played without trailing is 103. So tune in to the Dbacks-Dodgers game tonight and see if Arizona can make history.
I wrote this morning that Major League Baseball was not likely to come down super hard on the Red Sox as a result of their stealing signs. That was just a suspicion at the time, based on precedent. Seems that suspicion was a pretty accurate one.
Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe just tweeted this:
Earlier today Jeff Passan of Yahoo reported much the same thing in a larger column about cheating in baseball. He believes Major League Baseball will issue a fine, possibly to the team, and maybe suspend players or coaches involved in the actual sign stealing.
So: it’s a lot of fun to talk about and it’s likely to stoke the rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees, but ultimately it will be a lot of nothing, it seems.