Red Sox are expected to get a “slap on the wrist” for sign stealing

I wrote this morning that Major League Baseball was not likely to come down super hard on the Red Sox as a result of their stealing signs. That was just a suspicion at the time, based on precedent. Seems that suspicion was a pretty accurate one.
Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe just tweeted this:
Earlier today Jeff Passan of Yahoo reported much the same thing in a larger column about cheating in baseball. He believes Major League Baseball will issue a fine, possibly to the team, and maybe suspend players or coaches involved in the actual sign stealing.
So: it’s a lot of fun to talk about and it’s likely to stoke the rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees, but ultimately it will be a lot of nothing, it seems.
Yesterday I wrote about how the Cleveland Indians had not trailed for 67 innings. I was super impressed! But — chalk it up to Ohio bias? — I was also missing the fact that the Arizona Diamondbacks have been far more impressive in this regard. The Dbacks have not trailed for 98 innings.
The last time they were behind: August 25, when the Giants took a 1-0 lead on them in the second inning. In the bottom of the third the Snakes put up four runs and won the game. They’ve been tied a few times since, but they have not trailed anyone. And, of course, they have won 12 games in a row overall.
According to Major League Baseball, the all-time record for innings played without trailing is 103. So tune in to the Dbacks-Dodgers game tonight and see if Arizona can make history.
Cubs catcher Willson Contereas may be on the disabled list, but he struck out pretty decisively yesterday. It was adult film star Mia Khalifa, not a pitcher, who sat him down, and she did it better than even Max Scherzer could’ve.
Seems that, over the last month or so, Contreras has sent Khalifa a number of direct messages on Twitter. He’s a big fan, he said, and he’d just like her to talk to him. He got no response and, rather than do what one should do in such a situation (i.e. leave the woman alone) he persisted. By yesterday Khalifa had had enough so she shared screenshots of his messages with the world:
Following Khalifa’s tweet, Contreras’ agency, Octagon Management, claimed that his “twitter account was hacked.” Which is 100% what happened, I’m sure.
Not gonna fault Contreras for trying. As Michael Scott said Wayne Gretzky once said, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. But after he shot and missed, he probably should’ve got the message before Khalifa had to send it so explicitly.
(h/t to @h_peezy_f_baby for the heads up)