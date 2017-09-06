Red Sox are expected to get a “slap on the wrist” for sign stealing

I wrote this morning that Major League Baseball was not likely to come down super hard on the Red Sox as a result of their stealing signs. That was just a suspicion at the time, based on precedent. Seems that suspicion was a pretty accurate one.

Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe just tweeted this:

Per an MLB source today: “slap on the wrist” is what Red Sox can expect. Team cooperated and issue was short term. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 6, 2017

Earlier today Jeff Passan of Yahoo reported much the same thing in a larger column about cheating in baseball. He believes Major League Baseball will issue a fine, possibly to the team, and maybe suspend players or coaches involved in the actual sign stealing.

So: it’s a lot of fun to talk about and it’s likely to stoke the rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees, but ultimately it will be a lot of nothing, it seems.

Follow @craigcalcaterra