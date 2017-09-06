Pablo Sandoval sets new Giants record by going hitless over 38 consecutive at-bats

Pablo Sandoval‘s reunion with the Giants hasn’t gone as either side expected. Sandoval was cast off after a tumultuous and unproductive tenure with the Red Sox and returned to San Francisco, the team with which he won three World Series and garnered an enthusiastic fan base. Unfortunately, he’s hit even worse with the Giants (.505 OPS) than he did with the Red Sox (.622).

Even worse, Sandoval entered Wednesday night’s game against the Rockies hitless in his last 37 at-bats. With one more hitless at-bat, he’d set a new Giants record. Sandoval pinch-hit for starter Johnny Cueto to lead off the top of the sixth and was called out on strikes against reliever Jeff Hoffman, making him the official record-holder. Sandoval’s last hit came on August 25 when he singled against Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke in the fifth inning.

Sandoval’s overall stats on the season aren’t pretty. Between both teams, he’s slashing .199/.257/.303 with five home runs, 16 RBI, and 21 runs scored in 218 plate appearances. At -1.0 WAR, according to FanGraphs, only five players have been less productive (min. 200 PA): Albert Pujols (-1.5), Carlos Gonzalez (-1.2), Trevor Plouffe (-1.2), Tommy Joseph (-1.1), and Victor Martinez (-1.1). Yikes.

Follow @Baer_Bill