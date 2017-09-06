Mike Trout sets Angels franchise record with a walk in 14 consecutive games

With a walk in the first inning of Wednesday afternoon’s match with the Athletics, Mike Trout set a new Angels franchise record with a walk in 14 consecutive ballgames, per Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times. The record was previously held by Eddie Yost (June 14-28, 1961) and Albie Pearson (August 18-30, 1961).
Trout, of course, does it all, even drawing walks. He walked again in the third inning, giving him 82 free passes on the season. He has five more of those than strikeouts. Among players who have come to the plate at least 400 times this season, Trout, Joey Votto (116/71), Justin Turner (51/45), and Dustin Pedroia (42/42) are the only players with at least as many walks as strikeouts.
Trout entered Wednesday’s action batting .326/.463/.655 with 27 home runs, 61 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 417 plate appearances. Despite missing a month and a half with a torn thumb ligament, he still has the third-highest WAR (6.2) in baseball, according to FanGraphs. He trails Jose Altuve (6.4) and Anthony Rendon (6.4). Giancarlo Stanton (6.0) and Joey Votto (6.0) are the only other players with at least 6 WAR.
Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was ejected by home plate umpire Mike Everitt in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday’s afternoon game. As Chapman stepped into the batter’s box he had a few words with Angels catcher Juan Graterol, who stood up and flipped his mask up to confront Chapman. Chapman was ejected and manager Bob Melvin came out to argue with Everitt on his player’s behalf.
The confrontation apparently started because the Angels felt Khris Davis was tipping pitches from second base in the second inning, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Chapman was replaced by Renato Nunez, who struck out.
The game is only in the fifth inning. Hopefully the drama ends there, but there’s plenty of ballgame left. The Athletics hold a 1-0 lead thanks to a solo home run from Davis, who now leads the American League with 39 home runs.
Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton had to leave Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Brewers after being hit on the hand attempting to bunt in the bottom of the first inning. The Reds announced after the game that he suffered a fractured left thumb and is expected to go on the 10-day disabled list.
Hamilton finished the at-bat, flying out, but was replaced by Phillip Ervin in the third inning. On the season, Hamilton is hitting .248/.299/.333 with 82 runs scored and 58 stolen bases in 600 plate appearances. He is one stolen base shy of setting a new career-high.
A fractured thumb usually needs four to six weeks to heal, so Hamilton’s season is likely over. Even if Hamilton’s timetable is quicker, the last-place, 61-79 Reds have nothing left to play for in September, so it wouldn’t make sense to rush him back.