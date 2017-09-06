Mike Trout sets Angels franchise record with a walk in 14 consecutive games

With a walk in the first inning of Wednesday afternoon’s match with the Athletics, Mike Trout set a new Angels franchise record with a walk in 14 consecutive ballgames, per Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times. The record was previously held by Eddie Yost (June 14-28, 1961) and Albie Pearson (August 18-30, 1961).

Trout, of course, does it all, even drawing walks. He walked again in the third inning, giving him 82 free passes on the season. He has five more of those than strikeouts. Among players who have come to the plate at least 400 times this season, Trout, Joey Votto (116/71), Justin Turner (51/45), and Dustin Pedroia (42/42) are the only players with at least as many walks as strikeouts.

Trout entered Wednesday’s action batting .326/.463/.655 with 27 home runs, 61 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 417 plate appearances. Despite missing a month and a half with a torn thumb ligament, he still has the third-highest WAR (6.2) in baseball, according to FanGraphs. He trails Jose Altuve (6.4) and Anthony Rendon (6.4). Giancarlo Stanton (6.0) and Joey Votto (6.0) are the only other players with at least 6 WAR.

