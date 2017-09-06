National Weather Service

Marlins, Rays make plans to deal with Hurricane Irma

By Craig CalcaterraSep 6, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

Hurricane Irma is a record-setting category 5 storm and has Florida in its sights. As was the case with Harvey, baseball is not a top priority when it comes to the potential havoc the hurricane will wreak, but it is something the league, the clubs and their players have to take into account. The Marlins and Rays are taking it into account right now.

While both teams will be on road trips when the storm is expected to reach Florida, their families are still at risk. The Marlins have turned their road trip into a family affair, allowing families of players and staff to travel with the team. Don Mattingly:

“Jeffrey [Loria] ultimately made the decision that all the families are going to get to go with us, travel the whole trip, kids and the whole thing, and really provide a service for our families, which is really very nice of the organization”

Good on Jeff Loria.

The Rays aren’t taking their families with them when they head to Boston for the weekend, but they are making a couple of changes to help them out. From the Tampa Bay Times:

  • They pushed their departure back from postgame today until Thursday afternoon to allow more time for players and traveling staff to get their families situated or headed out of town.
  • And they will pack for extra days in case they can’t fly back to Tampa as planned on Sunday night and/or if next week’s series against the Yankees needs to be relocated from the Trop.

The Rays are supposed to be back in town on Monday to play the Yankees. If there’s damage or devastation, they may explore relocating the series. The Marlins are not supposed to be back until September 15, so they have a bit more time to figure that out.

Good luck to anyone in the path of Irma. Stay safe.

 

 

What will MLB do to the Red Sox for stealing signs?

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 6, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT
8 Comments

Yesterday all of baseball was buzzing about the news that the Red Sox had been caught stealing signs via instant replay monitoring equipment and the use of Apple watches. While that launched about 10,000 jokes at the Red Sox’ expense — and will launch more, I’m sure — the question now is what Major League Baseball can and should do about it.

At the outset, it’s worth noting that there’s nothing in the rule book about sign stealing. And, as many have noted, stealing signs is as old as baseball. There is, however, what amounts to an executive order on the matter which makes for a distinction between the age-old practice of a runner on second base flashing a sign to the batter on the one hand and an elaborate use of technology by multiple players and team employees on the other.

Specifically, back in 2001, then-Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Sandy Alderson sent out a memo to all teams that restricted the use of electronic equipment during a game. Such equipment and technology, Alderson wrote, “could not be used for communications or for the purpose of stealing signs or conveying information designed to give a club an advantage.” On that basis, it has been assumed that baseball can discipline a team for the misuse of technology for such purposes.

But for such a clear distinction, it’s not as if this situation has popped up very often. Back in 2010 Phillies bullpen coach Mick Billmeyer was seen using binoculars to look in at Rockies catchers while Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino was seen in the dugout on the bullpen phone at the same time, which was presumably a sign-stealing relay. The Phillies received a warning from Major League Baseball for that. The following year the Blue Jays were accused of a sign-stealing operation which allegedly involved a mysterious “Man in White” sitting in the stands, but that’s never resulted in anything concrete and no discipline followed. Mostly, sign-stealing cases end with initial accusations which are almost always based on suspicion coming from frustrated players after a game and little more. We’ve chronicled a number of them over the years in this space. Discipline has never followed.

Here, however, the Sox seem to have been caught red-handed and are owning up to it, more or less, so something has to happen. As someone suggested to me on Twitter yesterday, it should probably be more than the mere warning the Phillies got back in 2010 because the Sox used the replay system, which should be seen as a more serious transgression than having someone schlep binoculars to the bullpen. It’s taking advantage of in-game mechanisms and stuff. It just seems worse.

All that said, I suspect that whatever happens to the Sox will be far less than what some people have been talking about online in the past 16 hours or so. No, Major League Baseball is not going to force the Red Sox to vacate wins. No they’re not going to take draft picks from them. There likewise won’t be some eye-for-an-eye kind of thing where the Sox, having used the replay system, will be prevented from making replay challenges. I saw someone suggest that and all I could think was that baseball never goes, well, biblical with its discipline, so it’s not worth talking about.

I suspect that there will be some sort of short suspension, possibly for John Farrell on a “the buck should stop with you” basis, even though he claims to not have known anything about it (sure, John). I could also see a suspension for any players found to have participated in the scheme (Dustin Pedroia, Brock Holt and Chris Young were named in the New York Times story).

Ultimately, I suspect this will end up looking like the fallout after an on-field fight or a ball-doctoring incident. Even if the parties involved — the Yankees and Red Sox — and the coverage all of this is getting is making it seem bigger than that.

And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

Associated Press
By Craig CalcaterraSep 6, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT
6 Comments

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Indians 9, White Sox 4: The Indians finally trailed in a game — down 4-3 in the first inning, for their first time behind in 68 frames — but they continued their winning ways, taking their 13th game in a row.  Jose Ramirez, who just won Player of the Week honors, started on a second straight week of dominance by hitting two more homers. Here Cleveland’s starter, Danny Salazar, couldn’t make it out of the first inning, allowing those four runs, but seven Indians relievers combined for eight and a third scoreless innings. If the Indians take their 14th straight game today, they’ll tie the franchise record winning streak.

Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 2: This one went 19 innings and ended after 1AM. Ending it: a Mookie Betts double to lead off the inning followed by a walkoff bloop single from Hanley Ramirez. It would’ve ended hours earlier in the Blue Jays favor if not for Ramirez and Mitch Moreland each grounding out to plate a run in the bottom of the ninth to tie it up at two. That wasted a fantastic performance from Marco Estrada, who tossed seven shutout innings. A long game is hard on everyone, but I guess the bright side of this is that, given that they couldn’t do anything against Estrada, it’s probably evidence that the Red Sox have stopped cheating.

Pirates 4, Cubs 3: Down 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Max Moroff and David Freese hit RBI singles to bring the Pirates back from behind. Jordan Luplow homered. The Pirates starter, Steven Brault, didn’t get the decision, but he was the first lefty to start for Pittsburgh all year, which is weird.

Tigers 13, Royals 2: Big day for Tigers first baseman John Hicks, who homered twice and drove in four.  JaCoby Jones homered twice as well, and the Tigers won easily despite losing starter Anibal Sanchez after only five pitches into the game when he was hit on the leg with a come backer.

Reds 9, Brewers 3: It was close until the bottom of the seventh when the Reds plated five runs. Three of those came on a Scooter Gennett homer. Robert Stephenson allowed one run over six for the win. Milwaukee has dropped two straight to the lowly Reds on days when the Cubs have lost, blowing a chance to make up ground.

Phillies 9, Mets 1: Ben Lively was a one man gang, allowing one run over seven innings and drove in four runs via a two-run homer and a two-run single. He and the Phillies rocked Jacob deGrom, who allowed nine runs — six earned — on ten hits in three and a third, including that homer to Lively. Lively homered in his last start too, and is now 6-for-21 (.286) with two home runs and eight RBI on the year.

Nationals 2, Marlins 1: Stephen Strasburg tosses six shutout innings, running his total to 26 consecutive scoreless innings, and struck out eight. He might’ve gone longer but suffered from some cramps that caused him to leave early. Daniel Murphy‘s eighth inning homer was the difference offensively. He almost had another one earlier but Giancarlo Stanton robbed it from him by reaching over the wall to snag it:

Rays 2, Twins 1: Jake Odorizzi took a no-hitter into the seventh and ended up with six and two-thirds shutout innings to get the win. Probably good that it was broken up, of course, as he needed 90 pitches to get that far and thus never would’ve been able to go the distance. Lucas Duda supplied all of the Rays offense, with an RBI double and a solo homer.

Rockies 9, Giants 6Trevor Story homered and Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double as the Rockies rode a four-run sixth inning to their eighth straight win over the Giants at Coors Field. Colorado used nine pitchers. Pablo Sandoval went 0-for-4. He walked, but he’s now hitless in 37 straight at-bats. Woof.

Orioles 7, Yankees 6: Manny Machado hit a walkoff two-run homer with two outs to give the O’s the win. This came after Baltimore was down five. It also came when Dellin Betances threw a bunch of breaking balls instead of fastballs. Betances said after the game that he should’ve thrown more fastballs. Ya think?

Angels 8, Athletics 7:  Ben Revere lined a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th inning and the Angels took over the second Wild Card spot with this win combined with the Twins loss. Mike Trout was thrown out at the plate twice: once in the third inning when he tried to score from third on a grounder, then again in the fifth when he tried to get home from second on a single. You win when that happens and you’re living a charmed life.

Astros 3, Mariners 1: Welcome to the Astros, Justin Verlander. Houston’s newest pitcher tossed six innings, allowing one run and striking out seven. His only blemish: a solo homer to Kyle Seager in the fourth. His run support came via an Alex Bregman sac fly and a homer from former Tigers teammate Cameron Maybin.

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1: Arizona wins its 12th straight and the Dodgers drop their fifth straight and tenth in their last 11. Here Zack Greinke and Hyun-Jin Ryu each allowed a run but didn’t figure in the decision. In the tenth Pedro Baez walked the first two batters he faced and then both of them scored on a fielder’s choice + error combo when Justin Turner threw home and Yasmani Grandal couldn’t handle it. Things suck hard for the Dodgers right now, but every good team goes through a bad stretch. The key is, you know, getting out of it.

Cardinals 8, Padres 4: Jose Martinez hit two home runs and Harrison Bader homered and drove in three. Travis Wood didn’t pitch all that well for San Diego, but he did hit a two-run homer.

Rangers vs. Braves — POSTPONED:

