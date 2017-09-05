The Indians have not trailed for 67 innings

The Cleveland Indians have won 12 games in a row and are now ten games up in the American League Central (as recently as August 6 they were only up by 2.5 games). That 12-game winning streak is the longest in baseball this year.
More impressive than the winning streak itself, though? The Indians haven’t trailed since a week ago Monday.
That’s right: the last time the Indians were behind in a game was eight days ago, when the Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning in their game at Yankee Stadium. Cleveland tied it in the sixth and then went on to win going away, 6-2. They’ve been tied a couple of times since then, but they have not trailed at any point in their past seven games.
Next up in Cleveland’s sites: trying to chase down Houston for the best record in the American League. They are currently three games behind the Astros in that department.
(h/t to Bradley Smith)
The other day Bruce Bochy hinted that Giants closer Mark Melancon might have to be shut down for elbow surgery. Yesterday the Mercury News reported that it was a bit more complicated than that: Melancon has been diagnosed with pronator syndrome, which results in a chronic compression of a muscle in his right forearm. It’s akin to carpal tunnel syndrome, in that it attacks the sheaths which cover the muscle, leading to chronic tightness.
Melancon can still pitch for now and wants to finish the season, but surgery is imminent, and Bochy says that Melancon is day-to-day. Meaning that, on any day, they could simply say “no more” and send him to surgery. Given where the Giants are now you’d think they’d want to get it over with as soon as possible, but it’s their team I guess.
Melancon is in the first year of a four-year, $62 million contract with San Francisco. He’s 1-2 on the year with a 4.13 ERA and 11 saves in 30 games. While his strikeout rate has stayed steady this season, he’s walking more batters and giving up a dramatically larger number of hits, resulting in a WHIP of 1.376, which is the worst he’s had in any season in which he’s pitched 20 games or more.
Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Pittsburgh Pirates and manager Clint Hurdle have agreed to a four-year contract extension. He’ll remain with the Buccos through the 2021 season. His current contract was to end this year, though there was a 2018 team option.
Hurdle has been with the Pirates since 2011 and has gone 574-534. When he took over, the Pirates hadn’t had a winning season in 19 years. They won 94 games in his third season at the helm and 98 two seasons after that. They’ve won the Wild Card three times in their seven seasons, losing in the Division Series in 2013 and losing in the Wild Card game in 2014 and 2015. Hurdle won the Manager of the Year Award in 2013.
Here are Hurdle’s comments about the extension:
“I’m going to wait on the organization to get everything they need to get in place. I’ve made it clear from the beginning that a contract would work out when it was meant to work out. I love working here. I love working in this organization. I’m proud to be a Pirate, have been proud to be a Pirate. I want to do everything I can to get an opportunity to continue to move forward and bring a world championship to this city. The players in there, we’re in a good place. The staff in there, we’re in a good place. It would be humbling.”