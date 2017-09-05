The Indians have not trailed for 67 innings

The Cleveland Indians have won 12 games in a row and are now ten games up in the American League Central (as recently as August 6 they were only up by 2.5 games). That 12-game winning streak is the longest in baseball this year.

More impressive than the winning streak itself, though? The Indians haven’t trailed since a week ago Monday.

That’s right: the last time the Indians were behind in a game was eight days ago, when the Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning in their game at Yankee Stadium. Cleveland tied it in the sixth and then went on to win going away, 6-2. They’ve been tied a couple of times since then, but they have not trailed at any point in their past seven games.

Next up in Cleveland’s sites: trying to chase down Houston for the best record in the American League. They are currently three games behind the Astros in that department.

(h/t to Bradley Smith)

