Stephen Strasburg sets Nationals record with 26 consecutive scoreless innings

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg hurled six scoreless innings against the Marlins in Monday night’s 2-1 victory, running his consecutive scoreless innings streak up to 26. That’s a new Nationals record.

Strasburg tossed a shutout against the Marlins last Wednesday and blanked the Astros over six innings on August 24. He allowed two runs to the Padres in the first inning on August 19, then tossed five scoreless innings after that.

After Tuesday’s performance, Strasburg owns a 12-4 record with a 2.78 ERA and a 172/40 K/BB ratio in 148 2/3 innings.

