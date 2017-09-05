Stephen Strasburg sets Nationals record with 26 consecutive scoreless innings

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg hurled six scoreless innings against the Marlins in Monday night’s 2-1 victory, running his consecutive scoreless innings streak up to 26. That’s a new Nationals record.
Strasburg tossed a shutout against the Marlins last Wednesday and blanked the Astros over six innings on August 24. He allowed two runs to the Padres in the first inning on August 19, then tossed five scoreless innings after that.
After Tuesday’s performance, Strasburg owns a 12-4 record with a 2.78 ERA and a 172/40 K/BB ratio in 148 2/3 innings.
Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez somehow remains one of the game’s most underrated players despite helping the Indians to the World Series last year and to a 12-game winning streak entering Tuesday’s game against the White Sox.
Ramirez, in particular, has been on fire over his last 11 games, racking up eight doubles and five home runs. He even accomplished a rare feat, accruing five extra-base hits in one game. He stayed hot on Tuesday, drilling a pair of solo home runs in the first and second innings, both off of David Holmberg.
Through four at-bats against the White Sox, Ramirez was batting .312/.364/.569 with 25 home runs, 69 RBI, 92 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 566 plate appearances on the season. His 5.2 WAR, per FanGraphs, ranks third-best in the American League among qualified position players behind Jose Altuve (6.5) and Aaron Judge (5.7).
Update (10:14 PM ET): Per CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney, the MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon believes starter Jake Arrieta will likely miss his next start as a result of a right hamstring injury, MLB.com’s Bob Cohn and Carrie Muskat report. Arrieta left Monday’s start against the Pirates with the injury. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday but the results aren’t back yet.
Maddon said, “We’re probably gonna push him back, regardless of what the news is. It’s hard to imagine he’ll start his next time out.”
Arrieta, 31, is carrying a 3.48 ERA with a 157/53 K/BB ratio in 160 1/3 innings over 28 starts this season. While the Cubs still have a lot of fighting left to do to secure their spot atop the NL Central, the club will likely be cautious with their prized right-hander.
If Arrieta is indeed skipped in the rotation, Mike Montgomery will start in his place against the Brewers over the weekend.