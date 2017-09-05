Associated Press

Roberto Clemente Award Nominees announced

By Craig Calcaterra
The Roberto Clemente Award goes to the Major Leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” Curtis Granderson won the award last year. This year’s nominees were just announced:

Arizona Diamondbacks – Paul Goldschmidt
Atlanta Braves – Jason Motte
Baltimore Orioles – Chris Davis
Boston Red Sox – Rick Porcello
Chicago Cubs – Anthony Rizzo
Chicago White Sox – José Abreu
Cincinnati Reds – Scooter Gennett
Cleveland Indians – Carlos Carrasco
Colorado Rockies – Ian Desmond
Detroit Tigers – Miguel Cabrera
Houston Astros – Jose Altuve
Kansas City Royals – Drew Butera
Los Angeles Angels – Cameron Maybin
Los Angeles Dodgers – Justin Turner
Miami Marlins – Dee Gordon
Milwaukee Brewers – Matt Garza
Minnesota Twins – Joe Mauer
New York Mets – T.J. Rivera
New York Yankees – Brett Gardner
Oakland Athletics – Liam Hendriks
Philadelphia Phillies – Cameron Rupp
Pittsburgh Pirates – Josh Harrison
St. Louis Cardinals – Adam Wainwright
San Diego Padres – Hunter Renfroe
San Francisco Giants – Buster Posey
Seattle Mariners – Robinson Canó
Tampa Bay Rays – Evan Longoria
Texas Rangers – Cole Hamels
Toronto Blue Jays – Marcus Stroman
Washington Nationals – Ryan Zimmerman

Maybin remains the Angels’ nominee despite joining the Houston Astros at the end of August.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, who will be announced during the 2017 World Series, will be selected among the group of nominees via a blue ribbon panel that includes individuals connected to the game. The blue ribbon panel includes Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., representatives from MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS) and MLB Advanced Media, and Vera Clemente (the late Roberto’s wife). There is also a fan voting component to this, with the winner of the fan vote, which begins in October, getting one “blue ribbon panel” vote.

Derek Jeter, Bruce Sherman holding meetings at Marlins Park


Sep 5, 2017
MIAMI (AP) Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman are holding meetings Tuesday and Wednesday at Marlins Park to ease the transition in their investment group’s pending purchase of the Miami Marlins, a person familiar with the discussions said.

The person confirmed the meetings to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those involved have not commented.

The person said Marlins President David Samson is not involved in the meetings. He has been with the Marlins since 2002 and not expected to be retained. The meetings will involve heads of departments ranging from baseball operations to marketing and sales.

A signed $1.2 billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball last month to sell the Marlins to a group led by Sherman, a venture capitalist who will be the controlling owner. Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop for the New York Yankees, plans to be a limited partner in charge of the business and baseball operations.

Major league owners are expected to decide this month whether to approve the deal. At least 75 percent of the clubs must agree to the sale by Jeffrey Loria, who has owned the team since 2002.

Closing would take place next month, shortly after the end of the regular season.

Chris Archer has no structural damage in his forearm


By Craig Calcaterra
The Rays Chris Archer was forced out of Saturday’s start with forearm tightness. That’s often a bad sign for pitchers, and is frequently the first symptom they feel before a serious elbow injury is revealed. Archer has gotten some good news, however.

Rays orthopedic surgeon Koco Eaton confirmed yesterday that Archer has no structural damage in his right forearm. He’ll be reevaluated after playing catch today, but for now it looks like he and the Rays dodged a bullet.

Archer is 9-8 with a 3.76 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 225/52 in 179.1 innings on the year.

 