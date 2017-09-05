Roberto Clemente Award Nominees announced

The Roberto Clemente Award goes to the Major Leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” Curtis Granderson won the award last year. This year’s nominees were just announced:
Arizona Diamondbacks – Paul Goldschmidt
Atlanta Braves – Jason Motte
Baltimore Orioles – Chris Davis
Boston Red Sox – Rick Porcello
Chicago Cubs – Anthony Rizzo
Chicago White Sox – José Abreu
Cincinnati Reds – Scooter Gennett
Cleveland Indians – Carlos Carrasco
Colorado Rockies – Ian Desmond
Detroit Tigers – Miguel Cabrera
Houston Astros – Jose Altuve
Kansas City Royals – Drew Butera
Los Angeles Angels – Cameron Maybin
Los Angeles Dodgers – Justin Turner
Miami Marlins – Dee Gordon
Milwaukee Brewers – Matt Garza
Minnesota Twins – Joe Mauer
New York Mets – T.J. Rivera
New York Yankees – Brett Gardner
Oakland Athletics – Liam Hendriks
Philadelphia Phillies – Cameron Rupp
Pittsburgh Pirates – Josh Harrison
St. Louis Cardinals – Adam Wainwright
San Diego Padres – Hunter Renfroe
San Francisco Giants – Buster Posey
Seattle Mariners – Robinson Canó
Tampa Bay Rays – Evan Longoria
Texas Rangers – Cole Hamels
Toronto Blue Jays – Marcus Stroman
Washington Nationals – Ryan Zimmerman
Maybin remains the Angels’ nominee despite joining the Houston Astros at the end of August.
The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, who will be announced during the 2017 World Series, will be selected among the group of nominees via a blue ribbon panel that includes individuals connected to the game. The blue ribbon panel includes Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., representatives from MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS) and MLB Advanced Media, and Vera Clemente (the late Roberto’s wife). There is also a fan voting component to this, with the winner of the fan vote, which begins in October, getting one “blue ribbon panel” vote.