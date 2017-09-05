Mark Melancon to have surgery for a rare muscle disorder

The other day Bruce Bochy hinted that Giants closer Mark Melancon might have to be shut down for elbow surgery. Yesterday the Mercury News reported that it was a bit more complicated than that: Melancon has been diagnosed with pronator syndrome, which results in a chronic compression of a muscle in his right forearm. It’s akin to carpal tunnel syndrome, in that it attacks the sheaths which cover the muscle, leading to chronic tightness.

Melancon can still pitch for now and wants to finish the season, but surgery is imminent, and Bochy says that Melancon is day-to-day. Meaning that, on any day, they could simply say “no more” and send him to surgery. Given where the Giants are now you’d think they’d want to get it over with as soon as possible, but it’s their team I guess.

Melancon is in the first year of a four-year, $62 million contract with San Francisco. He’s 1-2 on the year with a 4.13 ERA and 11 saves in 30 games. While his strikeout rate has stayed steady this season, he’s walking more batters and giving up a dramatically larger number of hits, resulting in a WHIP of 1.376, which is the worst he’s had in any season in which he’s pitched 20 games or more.

Follow @craigcalcaterra