Mariners move Yovani Gallardo to the bullpen again

In June, the Mariners demoted struggling starter Yovani Gallardo to the bullpen. He seemed to right his ship, giving up only one run in 11 1/3 innings out of the ‘pen, so the Mariners moved him back to the rotation.

Across eight starts between July 23 and September 2, Gallardo has a 6.23 ERA with a 27/21 K/BB ratio in 39 innings. He completed five innings in only five of those starts and completed six innings just once.

Gallardo is heading back to the bullpen, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports. Andrew Moore will start on Wednesday against the Astros and Mike Leake will start Friday against the Angels.

The Mariners hold a $13 million club option on Gallardo for the 2018 season with a $2 million buyout.

