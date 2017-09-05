Mariners move Yovani Gallardo to the bullpen again

In June, the Mariners demoted struggling starter Yovani Gallardo to the bullpen. He seemed to right his ship, giving up only one run in 11 1/3 innings out of the ‘pen, so the Mariners moved him back to the rotation.
Across eight starts between July 23 and September 2, Gallardo has a 6.23 ERA with a 27/21 K/BB ratio in 39 innings. He completed five innings in only five of those starts and completed six innings just once.
Gallardo is heading back to the bullpen, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports. Andrew Moore will start on Wednesday against the Astros and Mike Leake will start Friday against the Angels.
The Mariners hold a $13 million club option on Gallardo for the 2018 season with a $2 million buyout.
Anibal Sanchez lasted just five pitches in Tuesday night’s start — his first start since August 16 — when he took a Whit Merrifield line drive off of his shin to lead off the first inning. Sanchez left with a trainer and was relieved by Myles Jaye. Jaye eventually allowed Merrifield to score, with the run being charged to Sanchez.
Sanchez, 33, had been on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. He entered Tuesday’s action carrying an ugly 6.95 ERA and a 68/21 K/BB ratio over 77 2/3 innings this season.
The Tigers should have more details on Sanchez’s condition later. With only a few weeks remaining in the season, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Tigers shut Sanchez down. The club has a $16 million club option with a $5 million buyout on Sanchez for the 2018 season.
Update: The Tigers say Sanchez has a left calf contusion, per MLB.com’s Jason Beck. X-rays came back negative.
The Indians announced on Tuesday that starter Danny Salazar was activated from the 10-day disabled list. He will start on Tuesday night against the White Sox, but he will be limited to 40-50 pitches.
Salazar, 27, landed on the 10-day disabled list two weeks ago with inflammation in his right elbow. He returns holding a 4.30 ERA and a 128/38 K/BB ratio in 92 innings.
The Indians are surging, having won each of their last 12 games while increasing their first-place lead in the AL Central to 12 games over the Twins.