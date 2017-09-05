Jose Ramirez has been on absolute fire lately

Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez somehow remains one of the game’s most underrated players despite helping the Indians to the World Series last year and to a 12-game winning streak entering Tuesday’s game against the White Sox.

Ramirez, in particular, has been on fire over his last 11 games, racking up eight doubles and five home runs. He even accomplished a rare feat, accruing five extra-base hits in one game. He stayed hot on Tuesday, drilling a pair of solo home runs in the first and second innings, both off of David Holmberg.

Through four at-bats against the White Sox, Ramirez was batting .312/.364/.569 with 25 home runs, 69 RBI, 92 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 566 plate appearances on the season. His 5.2 WAR, per FanGraphs, ranks third-best in the American League among qualified position players behind Jose Altuve (6.5) and Aaron Judge (5.7).

