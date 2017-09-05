Jake Arrieta likely to miss his next start

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Update (10:14 PM ET): Per CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney, the MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon believes starter Jake Arrieta will likely miss his next start as a result of a right hamstring injury, MLB.com’s Bob Cohn and Carrie Muskat report. Arrieta left Monday’s start against the Pirates with the injury. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday but the results aren’t back yet.

Maddon said, “We’re probably gonna push him back, regardless of what the news is. It’s hard to imagine he’ll start his next time out.”

Arrieta, 31, is carrying a 3.48 ERA with a 157/53 K/BB ratio in 160 1/3 innings over 28 starts this season. While the Cubs still have a lot of fighting left to do to secure their spot atop the NL Central, the club will likely be cautious with their prized right-hander.

If Arrieta is indeed skipped in the rotation, Mike Montgomery will start in his place against the Brewers over the weekend.

