Indians activate Danny Salazar from the disabled list

The Indians announced on Tuesday that starter Danny Salazar was activated from the 10-day disabled list. He will start on Tuesday night against the White Sox, but he will be limited to 40-50 pitches.
Salazar, 27, landed on the 10-day disabled list two weeks ago with inflammation in his right elbow. He returns holding a 4.30 ERA and a 128/38 K/BB ratio in 92 innings.
The Indians are surging, having won each of their last 12 games while increasing their first-place lead in the AL Central to 12 games over the Twins.
Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times reports that, after an investigation, Major League Baseball has determined that the Red Sox illegally used an Apple Watch to steal signs from the Yankees.
The Red Sox hosted the Yankees in mid-August for a three-game set, winning two of the three games. Yankees GM Brian Cashman filed a complaint to the commissioner’s office using video of the Red Sox dugout which showed a trainer looking at his Apple Watch, then relaying a message to players. Presumably, this information allowed the hitters to know what pitch was coming.
When confronted by the commissioner’s office, the Red Sox admitted that trainers had been receiving signals from video replay personnel, which was then relayed to the players. It’s not known how long the Red Sox have been at it, but it’s been “at least several weeks,” according to Schmidt. The Red Sox contend that manager John Farrell, GM Dave Dombrowski, and other front office personnel were not aware of the operation.
In a bit of gamesmanship, the Red Sox filed a complaint of their own to the commissioner’s office, alleging that the Yankees use a YES Network camera exclusively to steal signs. The Red Sox also accused the Indians of stealing signs after Game 1 of the ALDS last year.
Stealing signs is not forbidden by the rulebook, but using technology to do so is. So the Red Sox are clearly at fault here and will likely face some sort of punishment. Schmidt did not speculate as to what that could be.
The Red Sox, who recently lost three of four games to the Yankees in New York, have a narrow 2.5-game lead over their rival in the AL East standings.
The Phillies officially announced the promotion of shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. To make room for him on the roster, utilityman Pedro Florimon was moved to the 60-day disabled list with a dislocated right ankle.
Crawford is batting seventh and playing third base in Tuesday’s lineup against the Mets, per CSN Philly’s Jim Salisbury. The 22-year-old had played shortstop exclusively in his professional career until the latter half of August, when the Phillies had him get some work at second and third base. Freddy Galvis, the Phillies’ regular shortstop, is working on playing in all 162 games this season and has become a clubhouse leader. Third baseman Maikel Franco, meanwhile, has had an utterly disappointing season.
In 556 plate appearances with Lehigh Valley this season, Crawford hit .243/.351/.405 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI in 556 plate appearances. He struggled through the first three months, carrying a .597 OPS through the end of June. From the start of July through September 4, however, Crawford put up a .929 OPS, mashing 13 home runs and drawing 36 walks in 265 plate appearances.
Crawford joins Rhys Hoskins and Nick Williams as heralded prospects to make their debuts this season for the Phillies.