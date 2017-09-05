Jake Odorizzi loses no-hitter with one out in the seventh against the Twins

Update (8:46 PM ET): It’s over. With one out, Joe Mauer sharply hit a ground ball up the middle. It ricocheted off of the second base bag. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria made a valiant effort to barehand the carom but there was no chance to get Mauer.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi has outdueled opposing starter Bartolo Colon, bringing a no-hitter through six innings against the Twins on Tuesday evening. The right-hander has tossed 77 pitches, yielding only a walk while striking out five.

Lucas Duda drilled a solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Duda then added an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to make it 2-0 in support of his pitcher.

Odorizzi, 27, entered the evening with a 4.85 ERA and a 97/52 K/BB ratio in 117 innings on the season.

If Odorizzi is able to make it through the final three innings without yielding a hit, he’ll become the first Ray to throw a no-hitter since Matt Garza on July 26, 2010 against the Tigers. The Twins were last victims of a no-hitter on May 2, 2012 when the Angels’ Jered Weaver shut them down.

We’ll keep you updated as Odorizzi attempts to navigate through the seventh, eighth, and ninth.

