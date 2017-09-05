Jake Odorizzi loses no-hitter with one out in the seventh against the Twins

Update (8:46 PM ET): It’s over. With one out, Joe Mauer sharply hit a ground ball up the middle. It ricocheted off of the second base bag. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria made a valiant effort to barehand the carom but there was no chance to get Mauer.
Rays starter Jake Odorizzi has outdueled opposing starter Bartolo Colon, bringing a no-hitter through six innings against the Twins on Tuesday evening. The right-hander has tossed 77 pitches, yielding only a walk while striking out five.
Lucas Duda drilled a solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Duda then added an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to make it 2-0 in support of his pitcher.
Odorizzi, 27, entered the evening with a 4.85 ERA and a 97/52 K/BB ratio in 117 innings on the season.
If Odorizzi is able to make it through the final three innings without yielding a hit, he’ll become the first Ray to throw a no-hitter since Matt Garza on July 26, 2010 against the Tigers. The Twins were last victims of a no-hitter on May 2, 2012 when the Angels’ Jered Weaver shut them down.
We’ll keep you updated as Odorizzi attempts to navigate through the seventh, eighth, and ninth.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon believes starter Jake Arrieta will likely miss his next start as a result of a right hamstring injury, MLB.com’s Bob Cohn and Carrie Muskat report. Arrieta left Monday’s start against the Pirates with the injury. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday but the results aren’t back yet.
Maddon said, “We’re probably gonna push him back, regardless of what the news is. It’s hard to imagine he’ll start his next time out.”
Arrieta, 31, is carrying a 3.48 ERA with a 157/53 K/BB ratio in 160 1/3 innings over 28 starts this season. While the Cubs still have a lot of fighting left to do to secure their spot atop the NL Central, the club will likely be cautious with their prized right-hander.
If Arrieta is indeed skipped in the rotation, Mike Montgomery will start in his place against the Brewers over the weekend.
Anibal Sanchez lasted just five pitches in Tuesday night’s start — his first start since August 16 — when he took a Whit Merrifield line drive off of his shin to lead off the first inning. Sanchez left with a trainer and was relieved by Myles Jaye. Jaye eventually allowed Merrifield to score, with the run being charged to Sanchez.
Sanchez, 33, had been on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. He entered Tuesday’s action carrying an ugly 6.95 ERA and a 68/21 K/BB ratio over 77 2/3 innings this season.
The Tigers should have more details on Sanchez’s condition later. With only a few weeks remaining in the season, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Tigers shut Sanchez down. The club has a $16 million club option with a $5 million buyout on Sanchez for the 2018 season.
Update: The Tigers say Sanchez has a left calf contusion, per MLB.com’s Jason Beck. X-rays came back negative.