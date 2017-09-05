Chris Archer has no structural damage in his forearm

The Rays Chris Archer was forced out of Saturday’s start with forearm tightness. That’s often a bad sign for pitchers, and is frequently the first symptom they feel before a serious elbow injury is revealed. Archer has gotten some good news, however.
Rays orthopedic surgeon Koco Eaton confirmed yesterday that Archer has no structural damage in his right forearm. He’ll be reevaluated after playing catch today, but for now it looks like he and the Rays dodged a bullet.
Archer is 9-8 with a 3.76 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 225/52 in 179.1 innings on the year.
MIAMI (AP) Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman are holding meetings Tuesday and Wednesday at Marlins Park to ease the transition in their investment group’s pending purchase of the Miami Marlins, a person familiar with the discussions said.
The person confirmed the meetings to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those involved have not commented.
The person said Marlins President David Samson is not involved in the meetings. He has been with the Marlins since 2002 and not expected to be retained. The meetings will involve heads of departments ranging from baseball operations to marketing and sales.
A signed $1.2 billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball last month to sell the Marlins to a group led by Sherman, a venture capitalist who will be the controlling owner. Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop for the New York Yankees, plans to be a limited partner in charge of the business and baseball operations.
Major league owners are expected to decide this month whether to approve the deal. At least 75 percent of the clubs must agree to the sale by Jeffrey Loria, who has owned the team since 2002.
Closing would take place next month, shortly after the end of the regular season.
The Cleveland Indians have won 12 games in a row and are now ten games up in the American League Central (as recently as August 6 they were only up by 2.5 games). That 12-game winning streak is the longest in baseball this year.
More impressive than the winning streak itself, though? The Indians haven’t trailed since a week ago Monday.
That’s right: the last time the Indians were behind in a game was eight days ago, when the Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning in their game at Yankee Stadium. Cleveland tied it in the sixth and then went on to win going away, 6-2. They’ve been tied a couple of times since then, but they have not trailed at any point in their past seven games.
Next up in Cleveland’s sites: trying to chase down Houston for the best record in the American League. They are currently three games behind the Astros in that department.
